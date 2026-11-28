CSIR-UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination on its official portal. Registered candidates can log in with their registration details and download the exam intimation slip from csirnet.nta.nic.in. The advance city intimation slip provides the examination city details, helping candidates manage travel and accommodation effectively.

However, applicants must note that separate admit cards will be issued before the examination, with examination centre details.

Direct Link Here

How To Download CSIR-UGC NET Exam City Slip 2026?

Here’s how candidates can access their examination city slip from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the CSIR NET examination portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Advance City Intimation for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Examination link.

Step 3: You will be directed to the NTA login page. Enter the required credentials, including your application number and password.

Step 4: After submitting the security PIN, the exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your allotted exam city.

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Details Mentioned On CSIR-UGC NET December Exam City Slip 2026

The exam city slip will have the following details mentioned on it.

Candidate’s Name

Application Number

Examination Name

Subject Details

Allotted Examination City

Examination Session

Important Instructions

Verify them carefully, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the NTA authorities at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Applicants can also send in their queries via email to csirnet@nta.ac.in.

CSIR-UGC NET December Exam 2026

The examination will be held in two shifts on December 19, 22, and 27. The test will be held in CBT mode across several examination centres.

Shift Examination Timing Shift 1 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Shift 2 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates must verify their subject-wise schedule to confirm their examination date and shift.