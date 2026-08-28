CSIR NET June Result 2026: The National Testing Agency, in its latest announcement, has informed candidates that it will release the June results for CSIR NET 2026 this week. With this announcement, it has brought relief to lakhs of candidates who were uncertain about the results following the delay. The examination was held on July 17 and 18. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The result will be published in PDF format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the award of JRF and eligible for Assistant Professor.

Alongside the results, NTA will also release the subject-wise final answer key PDFs on the official website. Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on August 16, 2026. The objection window ran from August 16 to August 18, 2026. The final answer key for all five subjects has been prepared after resolving candidates’ objections against the provisional answer key. Based on it, the CSIR NET June 2026 results will be prepared.

Steps To Check CSIR NET June 2026 Result?

Follow the given steps to check your marks online once the result link becomes available.

Step 1: Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the result section on the homepage, select the “View NTA CSIR NET Result 2026” link.

Step 3: The login portal will open. Enter the application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 5: Your CSIR NET scorecard 2026 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check your marks.

What After the Result Declaration?

Following the result declaration, candidates who qualify the exam can download their eligibility certificate from the official website. Based on their performance, applicants who qualify for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can enroll in a Ph.D. program at premier Indian institutes to secure monthly research stipends. Those qualifying for an Assistant Professor position can immediately apply for teaching positions at colleges and universities nationwide with lifetime certificate validity.