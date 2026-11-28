UP JEECUP Dates 2027: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the application dates for the 2027-28 academic year. The online registration will begin on December 1 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses offered by government, private, aided, and unaided polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh must submit their applications online until April 20, 2027. As per the proposed schedule, the examination will be held in the first week of May 2027 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across several examination centres.

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UP JEECUP Dates 2027: Complete Schedule

The council plans to complete the admission process in June 2027 and start the new academic session in July. Candidates can check the following table for reference to important dates.

Event JEECUP 2027 Expected Date JEECUP 2027 registration begins December 1, 2026 Application Deadline April 20, 2027 JEECUP 2027 Exam May 7 to 15, 2027 (tentatively) Admission Process June 2027

UP JEECUP Application Fee 2027

The category-wise fee details are as follows. Candidates need to pay the application fee online using the online payment modes. Only after successful payment will the application be accepted.

Category Application Fee General Rs 300 OBC Rs 300 SC Rs 200 ST Rs 200

UP JEECUP 2027: Total Seats Available

Reportedly, a total of 2,223 government, private, aided, and unaided polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh will offer admission through the JEECUP 2027 entrance examination. Collectively, these institutions have 2.64 lakh seats. Candidates can choose engineering and pharmacy diploma programmes to pursue along with other programmes.

UP JEECUP 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the JEECUP 2027 must have passed Class 10 with at least 35% aggregate marks. They need to score a minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Before submitting the application form, applicants must check other eligibility requirements thoroughly.