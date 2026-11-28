UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 on its official portal at uppsc.up.nic.in. Registered candidates can download the hall ticket PDF through the login portal using their registration number and password. This year, the preliminary examination is scheduled for December 1, 2026. Reportedly, over 8,00,000 candidates have applied. Through this recruitment drive, more than 500 posts will be filled.

Also Read: CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Exam On November 29, Check List Of Prohibited Items And Key Instructions Here

How To Download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026?

Once released, candidates can follow the given steps to download the Prelims Admit Card 2026.

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, browse for the candidate login section.

Step 3: Select the admit card download link.

Step 4: Fill in the login details, including the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all the details carefully.

UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026: Overview

Candidates can refer to the following table to get an overview of key aspects related to the exam.

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2026 Post Name Group A and Group B Posts Admit Card Name UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 Admit Card Release Date December 1, 2026 (expected) UPPSC PCS Exam Date December 6, 2026 Exam Stage Preliminary Examination Exam Mode Offline Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

What Details Are Mentioned On UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2026?

The following details will be mentioned on the admit card.