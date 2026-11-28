The admit card is an important document for appearing in the exam. Candidates must verify this information carefully to avoid any last-minute discrepancies.

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How To Download UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026?

Here’s how candidates can download the hall ticket from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official portal at upsainikschool.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “Admit Card 2026” or “Entrance Exam 2026-27” link.

Step 3: Click on the respective admit card link.

Step 4: The login window will open. Enter your application number and password.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.

Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check How To Edit Details Here

Details Mentioned On UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026

The admit card will have information including the candidate name, registration number, date of birth, exam date, and timings, centre name and address, photograph, and signature. Verify these details carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately.