- UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 has been officially released online.
- Students can download the hall ticket from upsainikschool.org using their login credentials.
- The entrance exam is scheduled for December 20 across the state.
UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: The UP Sainik Schools Society has officially released the admit cards for the UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 on its official portal. Registered candidates can log in to upsainikschool.org with their registration number and password and download the hall ticket PDF. The entrance exam is scheduled for December 20 at designated centres across the state.
The admit card is an important document for appearing in the exam. Candidates must verify this information carefully to avoid any last-minute discrepancies.
How To Download UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026?
Here’s how candidates can download the hall ticket from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official portal at upsainikschool.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the “Admit Card 2026” or “Entrance Exam 2026-27” link.
Step 3: Click on the respective admit card link.
Step 4: The login window will open. Enter your application number and password.
Step 5: After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.
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Details Mentioned On UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026
The admit card will have information including the candidate name, registration number, date of birth, exam date, and timings, centre name and address, photograph, and signature. Verify these details carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately.
UP Sainik School Entrance Examination On December 20
The entrance test will be conducted on December 20 in offline mode across Uttar Pradesh. The exam will have 200 questions across subjects: Mathematics, English, General Knowledge, and Intelligence.
Candidates must check all exam-related guidelines mentioned on the admit card diligently to avoid any confusion on the exam day.
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