JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window tomorrow, November 29 (up to 11:50 PM) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates who want to edit or modify details in the JEE Main application form must make changes through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to check and review the submitted details during the registration process. Once the window closes tomorrow, no requests to change details will be accepted.

The CBT examination for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted from January 20 to 28, while the Session 2 exam is scheduled from April 2 to April 7, 2026.

Direct Link Here

How To Make Changes?

Candidates can follow the given steps to modify the submitted details in the JEE Main application form.

Step 1: Go to the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the correction link and enter your application details to log in.

Step 3: Review the application form and make changes in fields allowed by NTA.

Step 4: Pay the additional fee if required.

Step 5: Submit the application form with modified details.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Also Read: UP JEECUP Dates 2027: Registration Starts From December 1, Exam Likely In May, Check Application Fee Details Here

JEE Main 2027 Application Correction Window: Editable Fields

The agency has clarified that only particular fields can be edited during the correction window. These include:

Date of Birth

Gender

Category and sub-category

Class 10 and 12 details

State of Eligibility

Signature

Examination City

Addition of examination paper

Candidate's name or father's or mother's name

However, some fields cannot be edited, including the registered mobile number, mail address, present address, permanent address, emergency contact details, or photograph.

Over 15.7 Lakh Applications Received For Session 1

NTA has reported that 15,73,018 application forms have been submitted for the JEE Main Session 1, scheduled in January 2027. Out of these, 13,96,007 candidates have completed the examination fee payment process.