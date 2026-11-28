Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 29, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 29, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

Also Read: CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Exam On November 29, Check List Of Prohibited Items And Key Instructions Here

School Assembly National News Headlines for November 29

1. Centre proposes freeze on Lok Sabha seat proportions for States until 2051

2. Rahul, Akhilesh, Mamata to participate in ‘Constitution Protection March’ on December 12, in Bhopal

3. SC clears way for Hockey India elections, restores Odisha’s membership

4. Indian Railways opens bookings for the new train connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal

5. Centre approves Rs 11,000 crore manufacturing scheme to strengthen India’s construction and infrastructure equipment manufacturing sector

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 29

1. At least seven killed and several injured in explosion at a middle school in eastern Afghanistan

2. UK net migration falls to its lowest level since 1997

3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally approves the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement involving Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

4. Chinese Military tests new Taiwan landing tactics in coastal drills

5. New Zealand's ruling coalition falls Short of a majority, seeks support from Centrist Party

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 29

1. Nathan Lyon’s 13-year reign as Australia’s top-choice spinner ends, dropped from four-test series against New Zealand

2. Indian squash player Ayaan Vaziralli Wins First PSA Tour title, defeating Egypt's Hassan Menshawy 3–1

3. Bhavika Ahire, Uma Kashvi help India U-19 women beat England by 36 runs

4. Jamieson, Duffy dominate as India crumbles to 116 for 6 in IND vs NZ second Test

5. India reaches 30 Medals at BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Meet, including 14 gold medals