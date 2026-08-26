Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the Class 12th supplementary exam results 2026 on August 25, 2026, as notified by its headquarters situated in S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali). The examinations were held from July 4 to 6, 2026. Students can check their compartment marks on pseb.ac.in using their login details. These exams offer the last opportunity for students to improve their board performance if they have failed in particular subjects or want to improve their marks. The announcement covers examinations conducted for the three categories specified by the board.

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Official Websites To Check Punjab Supplementary Class 12th Result 2026

Students can check the senior secondary compartment result 2026 from the following official websites:

1. PSEB Official Portal: pseb.ac.in

2. IndiaResults: indiaresults.com

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF At natboard.edu.in, Exam On August 30, Direct Link Here

Steps To Download Punjab Supplementary Class 12th Result 2026

Candidates can follow the given steps to download their compartment results from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result tab.

Step 3: Choose the Senior Secondary Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 option from the list provided.

Step 4: The login tab will open. Enter your name and roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download your provisional marksheet and check your marks.

Punjab Supplementary Class 12th Result 2026: Qualifying Marks

To pass the PSEB supplementary examination, students need at least 33% marks in each subject. Failure to secure the qualifying marks will result in repetition of the academic year. The online marksheet is provisional and can be used for immediate admission purposes. The original marksheet and certificates can be collected later from the respective schools.