These news headlines are very important for students from the point of view of current affairs, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students aware and increasing general knowledge. So let's read today fresh headlines given below.

Today's News for School Assembly: Here we present to you the major news of national, international, business and sports world of school assembly today, 19 August, 2025.

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: NEET Post Graduation 2025 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon At natboard.edu.in; Check More Updates Here

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Next 48 hours critical, says Devendra Fadnavis as monster rain paralyses Mumbai

2. With Sudershan Reddy, INDIA bloc's googly in vice-presidential contest with NDA

3. India needs 40-50 astronauts for future space missions: PM Modi to Shux

4. Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s health condition significantly improved, says hospital

5. Cabinet approves airport project at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan for Rs 1,507 crore

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. India, China ties showing positive trend, says Chinese FM Wang Yi

2. India’s Currency Independence Plan Just Went Global: How This ‘Killer’ Move Against Dollar Allows Trade Settlement Directly In Rupees

3. ‘Borders Have Been Quiet’: NSA Ajit Doval To Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Ahead Of PM Modi's China Visit

4. India's Major Diplomatic Blitz: Jaishankar Embarks On Moscow Visit Amid Trump's Threat On Russian Oil

5. Dangerous seas forecast for US East Coast as Hurricane Erin grows

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Oracle lays off 10 per cent of India staff after Trump meet and OpenAI deal

2. UK visa crackdown: Indian worker applications fall 18%, care visas down 93%

3. Cabinet approves ₹8,308 cr 6-lane Bhubaneswar Bypass to ease city traffic

4. India’s rating upgrade set to give boost to foreign funds, say experts

5. Russian crude imports into India stable, Sept cargoes seen down 45%

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: SKY To Captain, Gill Named His Deputy; Bumrah Returns As Jaiswal, Iyer Snubbed

2. National Sports Governance Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu’s assent

3. Sinquefield Cup Chess: Praggnanandhaa outplays World champion Gukesh, rises to No.3 in world ranking

4. India women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad announced; Shafali Verma misses out

5. PCB Central Contracts: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan demoted to group B after national team’s poor show

Thought Of The Day:

"Your life does not get better by chance; it gets better by change,"

Meaning: This idea emphasises that actively working towards desired improvements is the key to a better life. It encourages us to take initiative, make the right choices, and commit to personal growth rather than waiting for things to magically get better. Change can be challenging, but it can also be the catalyst for progress and success.