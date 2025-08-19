- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the WBJEE 2025 result by this week. Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for the result, amid the uncertainty of the result, WBJEEB has asked all the candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to upload their caste certificates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Also Read: UPSC 2023 Topper IAS Aditya Srivastava Marksheet Goes Viral, Here's How Much He Scored In Different Subjects?
WBJEE Results Postponed Because of Court Proceedings:
The WBJEE results have been delayed once more as a result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) requesting that students update their social category information for the second time. The board was previously given until August 22 by the Calcutta High Court (HC) to create a new merit list utilizing the 7% reserve for 66 OBC classes under the current policy.
The board now mandates that SC, ST, and OBC candidates upload their certificates through the admission portal by August 21. Following a contempt proceeding and subsequent court order, this ruling resulted from the frustration and protests of student organizations such as the ABVP due to the ongoing delays.
West Bengal JEE Result 2025: OVERVIEW
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
WBJEE 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
WBJEEB
|
Exam Date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Paper I Timing
|
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Mathematics)
|
Paper II Timing
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Physics & Chemistry)
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
How To Check WBJEE Result 2025?
Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘WBJEE Rank Card 2025’ link available
Step 3: Now Submit the application number and password/DOB
Step 4: WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Your score and rank will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Keep it safe for future reference.
Last Year, total of 142,694 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 112,963 candidates successfully passed. The overall pass percentage recorded as 99.53 per cent.
Also Read: NEET PG Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: NEET Post Graduation 2025 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon At natboard.edu.in; Check More Updates Here