WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the WBJEE 2025 result by this week. Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for the result, amid the uncertainty of the result, WBJEEB has asked all the candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to upload their caste certificates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Results Postponed Because of Court Proceedings:

The WBJEE results have been delayed once more as a result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) requesting that students update their social category information for the second time. The board was previously given until August 22 by the Calcutta High Court (HC) to create a new merit list utilizing the 7% reserve for 66 OBC classes under the current policy.