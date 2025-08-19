UPSC Topper Marksheet: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is the most difficult completitive exams in india. To get top postions like IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers, thousands of applicants study for months or even years each year. Few candidates make it through the three stages of the exam, which include the preliminary test, the main exam, and the interview. Recently, the marksheet of IPS officer Aditya Srivastava, who topped the UPSC 2023 exam, has gone viral on social media. This follows the public's earlier interest in IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi's marksheets.

Academic & Professional Journey Of Aditya Shrivastava:

From the beginning, Aditya has had an outstanding academic record. After attending CMS in Aliganj, Lucknow, he achieved a 95% on his Class 12 exams, placing him first in his batch. After passing the JEE Advanced exam in 2014, he enrolled at IIT Kanpur to pursue a dual Electrical Engineering degree (B.Tech and M.Tech).



He spent roughly 15 months working for Goldman Sachs after finishing his education. He made the decision to quit the corporate world and get ready for the UPSC in spite of the high paying job.