Telangana School Holiday 2025: The Telangana government has officially declared 13-day school holiday for all schools and institutions across the state, beginning September 21 and extending through October 3, 2025. this year the festival break will be longer. Regular classes will resume from October 4 after the festival break.

Along with the Dasara Holiday, the telangana government has also declared a holiday on september 5th in honor of Urs-un-Nabi (the anniversary of prophet muhammad birth)

What Is Dasara/ Dussehra Festival?

Dussehra is one of the most important Hindu festivals, also known as Vijayadashami. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin and commemorates two main events: Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. Festivities, which follow the nine-day Navratri festival, vary by region but usually include grand displays, the burning of effigies of Ravana, devotional rituals and processions of Goddess Durga. this year 'dasara' festival will be celebrated on October 2, 2025.