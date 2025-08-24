Bigg Boss is all set for the grand premiere of season 19. The makers are building anticipation ahead of the launch episode on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Glimpses of Salman Khan as host are going viral on social media. While the official list of contestants is still under wraps, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia has confirmed Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna ’s participation in the reality show. The TV actor, who has already created significant buzz due to the viral rumours, is all set to join the show. Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, Rajiv shared a special post for Gaurav and wished him luck on his journey in Bigg Boss.

After winning Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna is all set to enter Bigg Boss 19. Following the promo reveal, which hinted at his participation in the show, his friend Rajiv Adatia has now confirmed it with a post on Instagram. His post read, "Wishing my dearest Gaurav all the very best for his Bigg Boss 19 journey. The house is a crazy one but will give you memories to last a lifetime. Come back with the trophy. Love you, brother (and do some cooking in the house also)."

Not only that, fans have been eagerly awaiting Gaurav's entry into the show. They have flooded social media and even ‘Gaurav Ki Sarkaar is trending on the microblogging site X.

One X user wrote, "Wow the most popular contestant of #BiggBoss19 #GauravKhanna is already in trending list.. GAURAV KI SARKAAR IN BB19."

Another X user posted, "From stealing hearts through feeding people, undoubtedly entering as a leader shall be seen as a stand alone person conquering the show GAURAV KI SARKAAR IN BB19 #BiggBoss19 #BB19."

Another X post read, "Let's See Now How Gaurav Khanna Plays and will he rule or made his Rules in Bigg Boss.. GAURAV KI SARKAAR IN BB19."

The viewers are excited for the Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere, which will stream live today, August 24, on JioHotstar at 9 PM and will later air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.