After the previous August 14, 2026 release date, the makers of Bhediya have finally offered an update on its sequel. Director Amar Kaushik has confirmed that Bhediya 2 is in development and is in the writing stage. However, the sequel brings up questions about Shraddha Kapoor reprising her Stree character and whether Varun Dhawan’s Bhaskar could bring new connections to other supernatural characters.

Bhediya 2 Confirmed: What Did Amar Kaushik Reveal About The Sequel? On November 25, 2026, Amar Kaushik shared a playful video on his Instagram profile featuring a werewolf creating chaos inside his office and throwing a laptop. The filmmaker wrote, “Bhediya not very happy with how long his writing is taking... Kya kare? Coming soon, Bhediya uncle."

The post confirmed that the sequel is being developed, although the script is still taking shape. In other words, the project has moved beyond mere speculation, but there is no confirmed shooting schedule or new theatrical release date yet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Kaushik (@amarkaushik) Will Shraddha Kapoor Return As Stree In Bhediya 2? When Shraddha Kapoor’s character from Stree appeared in the Bhediya universe, the fans were already making guesses for a return. In the 2022 film, Shraddha made a special appearance as Stree in the end-credit song sequence of Thumkeshwari. The crossover established a connection between the two supernatural stories.

The connection became more prominent in Stree 2. Varun Dhawan reprised his role as Bhaskar, making a special appearance alongside Shraddha's character. However, there is no official confirmation that Shraddha will feature in Bhediya 2. Her return would certainly make sense from the perspective of the shared universe, but whether she gets a cameo or a more substantial role remains unknown.

(Image Credit: IMDb) ALSO READ: Did Varun Dhawan Deny Luka Chuppi 2 Rumours? Actor Says 'There Is No Sequel Of Any Film...' Will Varun Dhawan's Bhaskar Get A Bigger Role In Bhediya 2? Varun Dhawan is expected to retain a much bigger role in Bhediya 2, given that Bhaskar is the franchise's lead character. In Stree 2, Bhaskar appeared towards the end and shared information about a possible vampire threat in Delhi with Abhishek Banerjee's Jana. The sequence hinted at another supernatural storyline and suggested that the filmmakers were building connections between their films.

This leaves room for Bhediya 2 to explore Bhaskar's place in the larger universe beyond his transformation into a werewolf. However, Amar Kaushik has not revealed any plot details or confirmed whether other established characters will appear. For now, a bigger interconnected-universe role remains a possibility rather than an announced development. ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Not Out Of No Entry 2? Boney Kapoor Shuts Down Exit Rumours With Bhediya 2 back in development, the next big update to watch out for is its casting and storyline. Will Maddock Films bring Stree and Bhediya together again, this time with a more substantial crossover? FAQs 1. Is Bhediya 2 officially confirmed? Yes. Director Amar Kaushik confirmed on November 25, 2026, that the sequel is in development and currently at the writing stage. 2. Will Shraddha Kapoor appear in Bhediya 2? There is no official confirmation of Shraddha Kapoor's return as Stree in the sequel. 3. What is the release date of Bhediya 2? The makers have not announced a revised release date. The film was previously scheduled for August 14, 2026, but that date has passed.

