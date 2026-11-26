Hanks reportedly brought it up in a conversation with Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She recalled the interaction while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks was left impressed by the performance of young actor Sachana Namidass in Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 Tamil film Maharaja . Months after watching the critically acclaimed thriller, Hanks had particularly high praise for the young actor.

According to Gupta, Hanks had asked her to recommend three Indian films when they met at a LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) gala earlier this year. Maharaja was one of the titles she suggested.

The two met again at another LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7.

Gupta said Hanks raised the Tamil film on his own, without any prompting, and spoke about how deeply Sachana's performance had stayed with him.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!'" Kavita Gupta recalled.

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What Is Maharaja About?

Sachana played Jothi, the young daughter of Sethupathi's character, Maharaja. Her performance sits at the emotional core of the story. The film follows a father who goes to the police with an unusual complaint after an incident at his home. Through a non-linear narrative, it slowly uncovers the truth and builds to a deeply unsettling revelation.