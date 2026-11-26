Amish Tripathi, author of popular books such as 'Sita: Warrior of Mithila', has supported the bold decision to portray Sita as a sword-wielding warrior in the film.

He pointed to the 'Adbhuta Ramayana'—an ancient version of the epic—in which Sita defeats a much more powerful Ravana.

According to Amish, this demonstrates that such an 'action-hero' avatar of Sita is not a new concept, but one that is rooted in our ancient traditions.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Movie Slips To Single Digits On Third Wednesday

Author Amish Tripathi defends Sita's warrior version in Ramayana Part 1

Amish mentioned that Valmiki authored three distinct versions of the Ramayana, one of which is the 'Adbhuta Ramayana'. However, this version is not as well-known, which is why many people are unaware that Sita has always possessed various, multifaceted aspects.