Amish Tripathi, author of popular books such as 'Sita: Warrior of Mithila', has supported the bold decision to portray Sita as a sword-wielding warrior in the film.
He pointed to the 'Adbhuta Ramayana'—an ancient version of the epic—in which Sita defeats a much more powerful Ravana.
According to Amish, this demonstrates that such an 'action-hero' avatar of Sita is not a new concept, but one that is rooted in our ancient traditions.
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Author Amish Tripathi defends Sita's warrior version in Ramayana Part 1
Amish mentioned that Valmiki authored three distinct versions of the Ramayana, one of which is the 'Adbhuta Ramayana'. However, this version is not as well-known, which is why many people are unaware that Sita has always possessed various, multifaceted aspects.
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The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, was released on November 5th. It has achieved tremendous box-office success.
About Ramayana: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, it is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation, covering Rama's childhood and his 14-year exile.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others.
With a combined budget of approximately ₹4,000 crore for both instalments, the duology is among the most expensive film projects ever made.
Ramayana: Part 1 premiered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 27, 2026, and released worldwide on November 5. It received mixed-to-positive reviews and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026.
The sequel is scheduled for release in 2028.
FAQs
Which platform has bagged OTT rights of Ramayana Part 1?
JioHotstar has reportedly bagged the OTT rights for Ramayana: Part One in India.
How much did Ranbir Kapoor charged for the role of Lord Rama?
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charged ₹150 crore in total (₹75 crore per part) for playing Lord Rama across both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Who directed Ramayana Part 1?
Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana: Part 1.