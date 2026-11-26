Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is back in the spotlight with Netflix’s upcoming series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which also stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed. However, apart from his acting career, Hamza has also made headlines for his outspoken views and political opinions. One of the most controversial incidents dates back to 2017, when he publicly praised Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on social media.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hamza Ali Abbasi, his career, personal life, upcoming Netflix series and his controversial comments about Hafiz Saeed. Who Is Hamza Ali Abbasi? Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani actor and filmmaker known for his performances in television dramas and films. He became a household name with Pakistani drama Pyarey Afzal. Born on June 23, Hamza has established himself as one of the recognised faces of Pakistani entertainment. He has appeared in several successful projects, including Mann Mayal, Alif and Jaan-e-Jahan. He also gained popularity for his performance as Noori Natt in the Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt (2022).

Apart from acting, Hamza has worked as a director and television host. ALSO READ: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's Pakistani Netflix Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Faces Ban Demand In India; What Happened? Hamza Ali Abbasi Personal Life Hamza Ali Abbasi is married to actress and former model Naimal Khawar. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have a son together. ALSO READ: Will Pakistani Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release In India? Centre Warns Netflix; Cine Body Demands Boycott Hamza Ali Abbasi’s Controversial 2017 Comment On Hafiz Saeed: What Happened? Hamza Ali Abbasi faced considerable backlash in 2017 after publicly expressing admiration for Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). The controversy began in September 2017, following the by-election in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency. The Milli Muslim League (MML), which was associated with Saeed, received more than 4,000 votes. Reacting to the election results on September 17, Hamza took to Twitter (now X) and wrote, “US/IND say he is a terrorist, I know Hafiz Saeed as a righteous man. Huge respect for Milli Muslim League for getting 4k+ votes.”

He did not stop there. In another post, the Pakistani actor praised Saeed’s alleged social work and his position on religious tolerance and Kashmir. Hamza also claimed that Saeed did not hate India or Indians but opposed the Indian government’s actions in Kashmir.

His remarks attracted criticism because Saeed was already a highly controversial figure internationally. The United States had designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2008 over his links to Lashkar-e-Taiba. ALSO READ: Is Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's Pakistani Netflix Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Based On Urdu Novel? Hamza Ali Abbasi’s December 2017 Interview With Hafiz Saeed The controversy resurfaced in December 2017 when Hamza shared another post about Hafiz Saeed. On December 31, the actor described Saeed as one of the nicest and most polite people he had met. He also claimed that Saeed promoted religious tolerance and humanity.

Hamza wrote, “One of the nicest most polite ppl i have met who promotes religious tolerance & humanity. He is also, unfortunately, the most misunderstood man in Pakistan right now.” Hamza Ali Abbasi In Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: What Is His Role? Hamza Ali Abbasi is part of the ensemble cast of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix’s first Pakistani original series. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, the series is directed and produced by Momina Duraid. It explores love, heartbreak, relationships and complicated family connections across different generations. Hamza plays Shehryar, a character whose story is connected to Amna, played by Maya Ali. According to the announcement, the first part, consisting of seven episodes, will premiere globally on Netflix on December 4, 2026. The second part is expected to follow later. FAQs Q1. Who is Hamza Ali Abbasi? Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani actor and filmmaker known for Pyarey Afzal, Mann Mayal, Alif and The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Q2. What is Hamza Ali Abbasi’s role in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo? He plays Shehryar in Netflix’s Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, alongside Maya Ali, who plays Amna. Q3. When will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release on Netflix? The first part of the series will premiere globally on December 4, 2026. It will be available on Netflix. Q4. Why did Hamza Ali Abbasi face backlash in 2017? He faced criticism after publicly praising Hafiz Saeed on Twitter in September 2017 and describing him as a righteous man despite his international terrorist designation.