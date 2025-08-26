Pranit More is a famous Indian comedian known for his comic timing and quirky humour style. Since he entered Bigg Boss 19 as the 11th contestant, he has been making headlines for projecting a cool and confident personality. Pranit More made a controversial entrance into Salman Khan’s reality show and was spotted having a fun banter with the host. Before entering the BB house, Pranit took a sly jab at Samay Raina and his previous ‘jail controversy,’ which put him under the spotlight.

Salman Khan welcomed Pranit More on stage and teased him with a question about his strategy; whether he was planning to maintain a low profile or was ready to get himself involved in some controversies. To this, the comedian instantly replied, “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai (The time is not right for us).” He also added, “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun (Now if I have to get locked up, I thought I might as well get locked inside the Bigg Boss house).”

This made Salman Khan burst into laughter as he quickly asked, "Tum gaye ho kya," referring to whether he had gone to jail or not. Pranit clarified that he has never been to jail before. This fun banter between the host and the comedian surely hinted at Pranit More's bold and fun personality, and it also showed that the comedian is not afraid to get himself involved in a controversy.

For the unversed, Samay Raina faced controversy over vulgar jokes, notably with guest Ranveer Allahbadia during his India’s Got Latent show. The Supreme Court called the humour insensitive and hurtful, and summoned Samay Raina for questioning. Multiple FIRs were also filed against him. Pranit More has also faced several controversies in the past, the recent one being his jokes on Veer Pahariya.