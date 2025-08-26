Rakesh Roshan is known for making grand movies like Karan Arjun and the Krrish franchise. The director is often hailed for making entertaining content with emotional depth and having a grand production scale. Not only in his movies, but Rakesh Roshan is also famous for owning a huge mansion in Khandala, Mumbai. Recently, Farah Khan visited the luxurious mansion valued at around Rs 120 crore and shared a glimpse of the stunning house through her YouTube channel. From a private movie theatre to great Indian artefacts, the mansion had everything.

Rakesh Roshan's house's view from a drone. Farah Khan visited Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan’s house along with her famous cook Dilip. He made a stylish entry dressed as Krrish, with a black mask and leather coat. As soon as the director entered Rakesh Roshan’s residence, her reaction was enough to develop excitement among the viewers. She quickly quipped, “Guys, this place is so huge, I’ll get lost. This is not even a home, this is a hotel.”

Rakesh Roshan's swimming pool. Farah Khan made her way through the luscious green lawn and found herself sitting on a wooden boat-shaped swing near the swimming pool. The gigantic pool was so attention-grabbing that the director quickly exclaimed, "An Olympic race must happen here." Upon entering the house, the video featured a big and classy living area with mustard and grey sofas, and a stunning hanging chandelier with multiple ball lights.

Rakesh Roshan's Living Room Inside, a staircase with an exposed brick wall was accentuated by hanging pendant lights and a striking Shiva statue was placed near the railing. As the video continued, Rakesh Roshan and his wife took Farah Khan inside their private theatre, which consisted of several reclining chairs and a big cinema screen. Farah Khan expressed her shock and said, "Ye jo aapne PVR se better theatre banaya hai, popcorn wopcorn milta hai?" To this, Pinkie Roshan replied, "Healthy popcorn, full makhana popcorn." Rakesh Roshan interrupted the duo and joked, "Rs 10,000 per seat."

Another detail that left Farah in awe was the presence of separate, expansive bathrooms for men and women, so large that she remarked, "I have never seen this, it's like a mini bedroom." The tour also revealed a dynamic game room, complete with a pool table and table tennis, which led out to a vast balcony. The vlog also featured spacious bedrooms designed with a minimalist feel.