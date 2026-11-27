Hanuman Ansh is all set for its OTT release. Made on a ₹2 crore budget, the devotional biopic Hanuman Ansh on Neem Karoli Baba has reportedly earned ₹452.86 crore worldwide. The movie has been backed by three ladies- Anupriya Nagar, Ragini Sona and Namrata G. Singh, alongside Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. Meet The 3 Women Behind Hanuman Ansh Anupriya Nagar Anupriya Nagar is the youngest producer of Hanuman Ansh. Her contribution went beyond funding, as she reached out to over 100 podcasters and creators to promote the film, driven by a deep spiritual connection. She has since become the face of its underdog success story.

ALSO READ: This Mythological Film Earned Just ₹10 Lakh On Opening Day, Then Crossed ₹454 Crore; Now Eyes OTT Release Ragini Sona Ragini Sona became a prominent voice in the film’s success, consistently backing its box-office journey and expressing confidence in Hanuman Ansh becoming a franchise. Namrata G. Singh Despite a brief controversy over the film’s rights and publicity, Namrata G. Singh, alongside Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, led its PR, marketing, awards campaigns and strategic partnerships. ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic To Stream On Two Platforms On Different Dates — Check Details As Hanuman Ansh gained media attention and OTT interest, Namrata was entrusted with guiding its next phase. About Hanuman Ansh: Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh follows his journey from a young boy named Lakshmi Narayan to becoming a revered spiritual figure. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, the film released on August 7, 2026. Hanuman Ansh emerged as a sleeper hit through positive word of mouth and became one of the most profitable films of the year.

FAQs Is Hanuman Ansh streaming on OTT? The film began streaming on Sony LIV on November 27, 2026 and can also be accessed through eligible Airtel Xstream Play plans. What is the runtime of Hanuman Ansh? It runs for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes) in Hindi. Is there a sequel to Hanuman Ansh? Makers have indicated Hanuman Ansh is planned as the first part of a trilogy, with a sequel announced.