Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore, the film opened to just ₹10 lakh on Day 1 (August 7, 2026) and earned ₹1.08 crore in its first week before word-of-mouth propelled it past ₹453–₹454 crore worldwide across a 110-day run.

Titled Hanuman Ansh, the mythological film features Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Anil Rastog. When is Hanuman Ansh releasing on OTT? Hanuman Ansh will stream on Sony LIV from November 27, 2026. ALSO READ: From Hotel Mumbai To Mumbai Diaries: 10 Movies And Web Series Based On The 26/11 Attacks What is the plot of Hanuman Ansh? Hanuman Ansh follows 13-year-old Lakshminarayan Sharma as he leaves his home in Braj after his mother's death to seek union with Shri Rama through devotion to Lord Hanuman, eventually becoming the revered spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh Cast Shobhinaw Satyaa as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma / Neem Karoli Baba

Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale ALSO READ: Scene OTT Release Date: Will Suriya's Film Have A Different Version On Netflix? Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir

Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji

Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi

Bhagvandas Patel as Gopal About the movie: Hanuman Ansh has been written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, it follows his journey from a young boy named Lakshmi Narayan to becoming a revered spiritual figure. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, the film released on August 7, 2026. Made on a reported budget of less than ₹2 crore, it emerged as a sleeper hit through positive word of mouth and became one of the most profitable films of the year.

FAQs Is Hanuman Ansh based on a book? Yes, it is adapted from director Vishal Chaturvedi's research book Divine Detour on Neem Karoli Baba. What is the runtime of Hanuman Ansh? Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). Is there a sequel to Hanuman Ansh? Yes, a sequel (Hanuman Ansh 2) has been announced as part of a planned trilogy.