Suriya's Scene has given the actor a significant box-office success, with the Jithu Madhavan-directed film crossing the Rs 260 crore mark worldwide. Released in theatres on November 6, the Tamil action comedy has completed three weeks at the box office and is now approaching its digital premiere.

With Netflix reportedly acquiring the film's streaming rights, viewers are keen to know when they can watch it online. December 4, 2026, has emerged as the expected OTT release date. However, there is another question worth addressing: will the Netflix version feature additional scenes, an extended runtime or a different cut from the theatrical release?

Scene OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Suriya's Film? Scene is expected to release on Netflix on December 4, 2026, according to reports. The Times of India have reported that Netflix acquired the film's digital rights for approximately Rs 88 crore.

The reported agreement includes a four-week gap between the theatrical and streaming releases. Since Scene opened in cinemas on November 6, December 4 falls in line with that reported arrangement. However, neither Netflix nor the film's production houses, Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, have issued an official announcement confirming the premiere. Scene Movie: Cast, Story And Other Details Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks the filmmaker's Tamil debut following his Malayalam films Romancham and Aavesham. The film was initially referred to as Suriya 47 during production before its title was officially unveiled on September 9, 2026.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, an unconventional police officer. He has a difficult personality and an intimidating presence among criminals. In the title teaser, Inbaraj tells a prisoner: "To me, you are one among the 900-odd criminals I've locked up in prison." The film also stars Nazriya Nazim as the female lead, alongside Malayalam actor Naslen K. Gafoor. Lal, Anandraj, John Vijay and Raj Priyan are part of the supporting cast. Suriya and Jyothika have produced the film under Zhagaram Studios, in association with 2D Entertainment. ALSO READ: Scene vs Karuppu Box Office Collection: Can Suriya's Latest Film Beat His Highest Grosser? Will Suriya's Scene Have A Different Version On Netflix? There is currently no confirmation that Scene will receive a different version for its Netflix premiere. Neither the filmmakers nor the streaming platform has announced an extended cut, additional scenes or a director's version.

The theatrical version has a runtime of approximately 149 minutes (2 hours and 29 minutes). Whether the streaming release will retain the same runtime or feature any changes has not been disclosed. ALSO READ: Scene vs Karuppu Box Office Collection: Can Suriya's Latest Film Beat His Highest Grosser? For now, viewers should expect the theatrical version rather than assume that the Netflix premiere will offer additional footage. Any announcement about a different cut would need to come from the makers or the platform. FAQs 1. When is Scene releasing on Netflix? Suriya's Scene is expected to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026, according to media reports. The date is awaiting official confirmation. 2. How much did Scene collect at the box office? The film collected approximately Rs 152.15 crore net in India and Rs 266.27 crore gross worldwide in its first 20 days, according to Sacnilk. 3. Will Scene have an extended version on Netflix? No extended or alternate version has been announced. The runtime and final edit of the OTT version have not been officially confirmed.