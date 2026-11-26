Prime Video released Blade Runner 2099 on November 25, 2026. However, the season finale has left viewers wanting more. With Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer’s characters dealing with uncertain futures, the big question is whether the sci-fi drama will return for a second season.

However, Blade Runner 2099 fans have to temper their expectations, as creator Silka Luisa has confirmed the design of the web series as a standalone story. However, the producers have expressed interest in exploring the franchise through possible future sequels.

No. Prime Video has not officially announced a second season of Blade Runner 2099. Moreover, the creators have shut down rumours of Blade Runner Season 2 by saying that the web series is a standalone story.

Speaking to Collider during San Diego Comic-Con, Silka Luisa explained that the project was always developed as a limited series.

Luisa added that the intention was to tell a story with "a beginning, there’s a middle, and there’s an end".

She then explained that the eight episodes were intended to deliver a complete character arc while expanding the mythology established by Ridley Scott's 1982 film and Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on November 25, Luisa explained that the ending was deliberately designed to leave certain questions unanswered.

The season finale of Blade Runner 2099 sees Olwen survive and leave Earth for an off-world journey. Cora, meanwhile, returns to the LAPD, still operating under her assumed identity as a Blade Runner.

The final moments also show a hand emerging from a rebirth pod, without identifying who has been brought back.

When asked about the ambiguity, Schafer told the Los Angeles Times, "It's left open." Luisa added, "I think you should question all of it."

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What Did The Makers Say About The Future Of Blade Runner?

Even though season 2 of Blade Runner 2099 is not happening, the creators have confirmed plans to expand the franchise.

In an interview with TV Insider, Alcon Entertainment co-CEO and executive producer Andrew A. Kosove have indicated widening the franchise.

"We have every intention to go back to film, to be clear," he said.

Executive producer Broderick Johnson offered a further indication of the franchise's future in an interview with Polygon. He said the team was already thinking about its next iteration but wanted to avoid releasing too many projects too quickly.

"We've been very judicious not to overexpose the IP or flood the marketplace, but strategically we're always thinking about the next chapters in the franchise," Johnson said.

(Image Credit: Prime Video)

Blade Runner 2099: Key Details

Detail Information Premiere date November 25, 2026 Episodes 8 Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video Genre Science fiction Creator and showrunner Silka Luisa Executive producers Ridley Scott, Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson Lead cast Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer Season 2 status Not renewed; no plans announced

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The possibility of another Blade Runner project remains open, but Cora and Olwen's television journey was designed to reach its conclusion in the first season.