Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: Hanuman Ansh became an unexpected hit in theatres, and now it is heading to your screens at home. The film draws on the spiritual teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, known to his followers as Maharaj Ji. It will stream on two OTT platforms, on two different dates. Here is everything you need to know.

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release The makers had already announced that Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on Sony LIV from November 27. Netflix has now confirmed its own date. The film will premiere there on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix ✨ Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India. https://t.co/Xbu6kuNRsy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 25, 2026 Because of this split, the film will be available in six languages in total.

If you want to watch the Hindi version, you will need to go to Sony LIV. The other five language versions will be on Netflix. ALSO READ - Hanu-Man, Kantara To Hanuman Ansh: How Indian Folklore Is Becoming A New Box-Office Trend Hanuman Ansh Budget And Box Office The film was made on a small budget of just Rs 2 crore, yet it turned into one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. After 110 days in theatres, Hanuman Ansh closed its run with a worldwide gross of Rs 453.46 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its India net collection stands at Rs 342.99 crore, and its India gross is Rs 404.66 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 48.80 crore.

ALSO READ - Did You Know Hanuman Ansh Actor Auditioned For 5 Hours To Play Neem Karoli Baba? Shobhinaw Satya plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film. The story follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man whose life takes a spiritual turn after the death of his mother. It is based on the book Divine Detour and traces his journey towards faith, along with the teachings of love, compassion and selfless service that the revered saint is known for.

Vishal Chaturvedi has directed the film. The cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel. FAQ 1. When and where will Hanuman Ansh release on OTT? Hanuman Ansh will premiere on Sony LIV on November 27 in Hindi, followed by a Netflix release on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati. 2. Who is the film Hanuman Ansh based on? The devotional drama is based on the life and spiritual teachings of Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj Ji) and is adapted from the book Divine Detour. 3. Who plays Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh? Actor Shobhinaw Satya plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, and Bhagvandas Patel. 4. How much did Hanuman Ansh earn at the box office? Made on a Rs 2 crore budget, the film collected Rs 342.99 crore net in India and Rs 453.46 crore gross worldwide over its 110-day theatrical run.