After a strong theatrical run, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set for its OTT release. The moviw had a modest start at the box office but saw its earnings rise steadily over the following weeks.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

Drishyam: The Conclusion (released on October 2, 2026) has earned around ₹560.94 crore to ₹587.30 crore worldwide across trade trackers.

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When is Drishyam The Conclusion releasing on OTT?

Drishyam The Conclusion will be available to stream on Netflix from November 27, 2026.

Drishyam The Conclusion Cast

Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar

Tabu as Meera Deshmukh

Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar

Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh

Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (investigating officer)

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Prakash Raj as Public Prosecutor Indrajith Shetty

Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar & Mrunal Jadhav as Anu Salgaonkar

What is the plot of Drishyam The Conclusion?

In the third and final season of Drishyam The Conclusion, fresh evidence and a reopened investigation threaten to expose Vijay Salgaonkar's past secret as he tries to protect his family.

About the movie: Drishyam: The Conclusion is a Hindi crime thriller directed, co-written and produced by Abhishek Pathak. The film is the sequel to Drishyam 2 and features an original storyline.

Released theatrically on October 2, 2026, the film received positive reviews from critics. It has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

FAQs

Is Drishyam The Conclusion a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam 3?

No. Unlike the first two Hindi films, which were remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam originals, Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a completely original story written specifically for the Hindi franchise.

Is there a Drishyam 4 planned?

No. As the title indicates, this installment concludes Vijay Salgaonkar’s story arc.

Who created Drishyam first?

Jeethu Joseph created and directed the original 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.