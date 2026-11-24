Some have attracted attention for their unusual storytelling, while others have started discussions about identity, society, discrimination and human behaviour. If you enjoy shows that go beyond conventional entertainment, here are 10 bold and thought-provoking English Netflix series worth adding to your watchlist.

Tim Burton's Wednesday gives the famous Addams Family character her own mysterious adventure. The series follows Wednesday Addams as she joins Nevermore Academy, where she investigates strange incidents and uncovers secrets about her family.

Why Watch: Jenna Ortega's performance, dark humour and unusual take on teenage life make this series stand out. Its themes of individuality, acceptance and being different from society have also connected with younger audiences.

2. The Society (2019)

Cast: Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy

What happens when an entire town suddenly loses its adult population? The Society explores this unusual situation as a group of teenagers are forced to build their own community and establish rules for survival.

Why Watch: The series raises interesting questions about leadership, power, responsibility and human behaviour. Its biggest strength is showing how quickly friendships and social structures can change when people are left to make their own decisions.

3. Anne With An E (2017–2019)

Cast: Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson

Based on the novel Anne of Green Gables, this period drama follows Anne, an imaginative orphan who finds a home with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert.

Why Watch: The series explores gender inequality, discrimination, identity and belonging through Anne's experiences. Its emotional storytelling and strong female characters make it much more than a traditional period drama.

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4. Atypical (2017–2021)

Cast: Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine

Atypical follows Sam Gardner, an autistic teenager navigating relationships, education, family expectations and independence.

Why Watch: The series offers an engaging look at family relationships and the challenges of growing up. It also encourages conversations about acceptance, individuality and understanding people with different experiences.

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5. Heartstopper (2022–2024)

Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels, Heartstopper follows Charlie and Nick as their friendship gradually develops into a relationship. The series explores identity, friendship, acceptance and the importance of having a supportive community.

Why Watch: Its gentle storytelling and relatable characters make it a refreshing coming-of-age drama. It also brings conversations about representation and acceptance into mainstream teen entertainment.

6. Never Have I Ever (2020–2023)

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet

Created by Mindy Kaling, this coming-of-age comedy follows Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teenager dealing with school, friendships, family expectations and personal struggles.

Why Watch: The show stands out for its portrayal of cultural identity, teenage pressures and the complicated relationship between parents and children. Its humour makes serious subjects easier to approach.

7. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Moses Ingram, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

This psychological drama follows Beth Harmon, a talented chess player who rises through the competitive world of chess while dealing with personal challenges.

Why Watch: The series combines an unusual sporting backdrop with themes of ambition, loneliness and the pressure to succeed. Anya Taylor-Joy's performance and the visual storytelling make it particularly memorable.

8. Maid (2021)

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson

Maid follows Alex, a young mother who tries to build an independent life for herself and her daughter while facing financial difficulties and an unstable home situation.

Why Watch: The series offers a powerful look at poverty, domestic abuse, social support systems and the difficulties faced by single parents. It is an emotionally demanding but meaningful drama.

9. The Good Place (2016–2020)

Cast: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper

This comedy follows Eleanor Shellstrop, who finds herself in an unusual afterlife community despite knowing that she was not always a good person.

Why Watch: Behind its humour, the series raises questions about morality, responsibility and what makes someone a good human being. Its clever writing makes philosophical ideas accessible and entertaining.

10. Stranger Things (2016–2025)

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things follows a group of friends who discover mysterious events connected to a secret government laboratory and another dimension.

Why Watch: The series combines science fiction, mystery, friendship and supernatural suspense. Its themes of loyalty, courage and growing up, alongside its memorable characters, helped make it one of Netflix's biggest television franchises.

Note: Some of these series contain mature themes, suspense or intense situations. Check the age rating and content guidance before watching. Netflix availability can also vary by country.