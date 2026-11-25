The historical Kdrama is set during the seventh-century Three Kingdoms period, when Silla, Goguryeo and Baekje were engaged in a fierce struggle for power and territory. It explores the political and military challenges that eventually led to the unification of the Three Kingdoms.
Titled Sword & Silence, the Kdrama follows the story of Kim Beop-min, played by Lee Hyun-wook, who becomes the 30th ruler of Silla.
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It also features the complicated bond between Kim Beop-min and his father Kim Chun-Chu, played by Kim Kang-woo. Other star cast includes Jang Hyuk, who portrays Yeon Gaesomun, while Park Sung-woong plays the legendary general Kim Yu-sin.
3 reasons you should watch Sword & Silence
If you are looking for historical Kdramas filled with power struggles, military strategies and larger-than-life characters, this Korean series could be an interesting weekend watch.
Star-studded cast: Lee Hyun-wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang-woo and Park Sung-woong lead the ensemble.
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Historical storytelling: The series explores Korea's Three Kingdoms period and the struggle for unification.
Grand battle sequences: The show features larger-than-life visuals of war, political conflicts and powerful rivalries.
About Sword & Silence: Taking viewers back to a turbulent chapter in Korean history, Sword & Silence is a historical drama starring Lee Hyun-wook, Jang Hyuk, Park Sung-woong and Kim Kang-woo.
The series revolves around King Munmu of Silla and his struggle against political conspiracies, powerful enemies and brutal wars as he sets out to unify the Korean Peninsula.
Directed by Kim Young-jo and Koo Sung-joon, the show premiered on KBS2 on November 14, 2026, and airs on weekends at 9:20 PM KST.
FAQs
How many episodes are there and what is the runtime of Sword & Silence?
The series has 28 episodes, each running about 70 minutes.
Can I watch Sword & Silence in India?
It airs on KBS2 in South Korea. Streaming availability varies by region, with listings across platforms such as Netflix, KOCOWA+, Wavve and TVING. It is not available in India yet.
What is the budget of Sword & Silence?
Sword & Silence has been built on an estimated 30-billion-won budget—KBS's largest for a historical epic.