The historical Kdrama is set during the seventh-century Three Kingdoms period, when Silla, Goguryeo and Baekje were engaged in a fierce struggle for power and territory. It explores the political and military challenges that eventually led to the unification of the Three Kingdoms.

Titled Sword & Silence, the Kdrama follows the story of Kim Beop-min, played by Lee Hyun-wook, who becomes the 30th ruler of Silla.

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It also features the complicated bond between Kim Beop-min and his father Kim Chun-Chu, played by Kim Kang-woo. Other star cast includes Jang Hyuk, who portrays Yeon Gaesomun, while Park Sung-woong plays the legendary general Kim Yu-sin.

3 reasons you should watch Sword & Silence

If you are looking for historical Kdramas filled with power struggles, military strategies and larger-than-life characters, this Korean series could be an interesting weekend watch.

Star-studded cast: Lee Hyun-wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang-woo and Park Sung-woong lead the ensemble.

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Historical storytelling: The series explores Korea's Three Kingdoms period and the struggle for unification.

Grand battle sequences: The show features larger-than-life visuals of war, political conflicts and powerful rivalries.

About Sword & Silence: Taking viewers back to a turbulent chapter in Korean history, Sword & Silence is a historical drama starring Lee Hyun-wook, Jang Hyuk, Park Sung-woong and Kim Kang-woo.

The series revolves around King Munmu of Silla and his struggle against political conspiracies, powerful enemies and brutal wars as he sets out to unify the Korean Peninsula.