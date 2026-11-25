Drishyam The Conclusion (Netflix) ' Drishyam The Conclusion is a crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat. The third and final chapter of the franchise follows a new investigation that puts Vijay Salgaonkar and his family under scrutiny.

Several new movies and web series are gearing up for their much-anticipated release on OTT this weekend. From Drishyam The Conclusion to Hanuman Ansh, and more, there is something for everyone available online.

ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Watch Sathyameva, Law and Order And More Online

Hanuman Ansh (Sony LIV)

Blockbuster movie Hanuman Ansh is set to make its digital debut. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba and Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week (November 23-29): Watch Drishyam 3, Hanuman Ansh, Spider Man And Others On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

The Child (Netflix)

The new Netflix drama is adapted from Fernando Aramburu's novel about a family coping with tragedy in Spain's Basque Country.

April X (Lionsgate Play)

April X is a science fiction thriller movie, set in a near-future, post-Soviet cityscape. The story follows Bax searching for his missing sister—who can digitally record her dreams—while getting pulled into a dangerous criminal underworld.

Dhai Chaal / Dhaai Chaal (JioHotstar)

Dhai Chaal is a much-awaited political drama starring Gagan Arora and Aadil Zafar Khan. The drama is about the campus and political power struggles.

So, grab your popcorn and watch these new releases from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

Is Drishyam The Conclusion a remakr of the Malayalam Drishyam 3?

No. Unlike the first two films, Drishyam: The Conclusion follows an original screenplay written specifically for the Hindi version rather than adapting Jeethu Joseph’s May 2026 Malayalam sequel.

Will there be a Drishyam 4?

No. Director Abhishek Pathak confirmed that this installment marks the permanent conclusion of Vijay Salgaonkar's story in the Hindi franchise.

What happened to Sameer Deshmukh's real skeleton?

Vijay incinerates Sameer's real remains, eliminating the last piece of physical evidence.