Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar first met while working on Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and their relationship grew into a friendship during the film's promotions before they married on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam love story
Aditya Dhar directed Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Yami Gautam played an undercover RAW agent. During filming, their interaction stayed professional.
ALSO READ: Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli Fails To Enter Profit Making Zone After Nearing Its Theatrical End In 19 Days
Yami noted that she observed Aditya's polite mannerisms and how he treated the crew. She recalled him offering her his director's chair when he saw her sitting on the floor eating between shots.
Yami revealed that their love story began with friendship, which gradually blossomed into love as they bonded during film promotions and discovered their shared values.
ALSO READ: 7 Highest Grossing Movies Of Nayyi Navelli Actor Yami Gautam
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Marriage
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Marriage kept their relationship largely private and married in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh with close family members.
They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024 (born May 10, 2024).
The couple keeps their personal life private while supporting each other’s careers. Aditya calls Yami his “lady luck”, and in 2026, they moved permanently to Himachal Pradesh.
FAQs
What did Yami Gautam do before acting?
Before entering show business, she studied law and aspired to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
When did Yami Gautam make her debuts?
She started in television with Chand Ke Paar Chalo (2008) and made her Kannada film debut with Ullasa Utsaha (2010), as noted in a recent Instagram reel.
Has Yami Gautam spoken about any health conditions?
Yes, she has shared that she lives with keratosis pilaris, a skin condition she developed during her teenage years.