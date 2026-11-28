Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar first met while working on Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and their relationship grew into a friendship during the film's promotions before they married on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam love story

Aditya Dhar directed Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Yami Gautam played an undercover RAW agent. During filming, their interaction stayed professional.

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Yami noted that she observed Aditya's polite mannerisms and how he treated the crew. She recalled him offering her his director's chair when he saw her sitting on the floor eating between shots.

Yami revealed that their love story began with friendship, which gradually blossomed into love as they bonded during film promotions and discovered their shared values.

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Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Marriage Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Marriage kept their relationship largely private and married in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh with close family members. They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024 (born May 10, 2024).