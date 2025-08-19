Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are blessed with two adorable daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The couple have made a thoughtful decision to raise their kids far away from the hustling city of Mumbai. They have shifted to Himachal Pradesh to raise their daughters amidst the pollution-free nature. But lately, the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh has been facing a calamity. Heavy rains and several landslides have wreaked havoc in the state. Amid all this chaos, actress Rubina Dilaik got stranded in Himachal Pradesh with her daughters.

Rubina Dilaik recently shared a post with her fans, reassuring them about her safety. The actress also shared some photos showing the condition of her hometown, and thanked the hotel for providing them shelter during such tough times. In her post, Rubina shared a video showing roadwork going on amid the heavy rains. She also shared a glimpse of her lavish stay at the hotel.

Her caption read, "Past 5days were a roller coaster! Landslide and heavy rains in Himachal has caused a lot of damage to roads, highways , fields, in short many families are affected severely! My heart goes out to those ( including my relatives) who are suffering! I just wanted to say I am safe and so is my family with God's Grace , though I couldn't hold my daughters in my arms for long, I am grateful they are healthy and happy and offcourse in a protected environment ! Here is a glimpse of relief we had at @leeladhartranquility, who were kind to open their gates for us in these times of stress and unexpected circumstances…….."