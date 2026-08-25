Days before its September 3 premiere, Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari has landed in a plagiarism and copyright controversy. The Netflix movie, according to writer Kalyan Bandi, is based on a narrative he wrote and registered in 2019. But the makers have refuted these accusations.

IIT Madras alumnus Kalyan Bandi said he wrote a story titled Gandhari in 2019, according to a report by India Today. According to him, the story revolved around a woman who, while attempting to protect her child from a child-trafficking scheme, transformed into a ferocious, nearly goddess-like figure.

In 2019, while Monika Shergill was working at Voot and is currently a Vice President at Netflix, Kalyan Bandi said he shared the story with her. He claimed that after initially contacting her on LinkedIn, he shared a two-page description and an eight-page tale with her.

The writer claimed that while the material was acknowledged, he was ultimately informed that the idea did not suit the company's commissioning slate at the time.

So then, Kalyan Bandi kept working on the story after registering it with the Screenwriters Association. In 2023, he contacted Baweja Studios, talking about the project. Additionally, he claimed to have shared the idea with JioHotstar.

Then, in 2025, he was shocked to learn that Gandhari would release on Netflix.

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Gandhari Makers DENY Plagiarism Allegations

Producer and writer Kanika Dhillon has officially denied Kalyan Bandi's charges via the official social media account of her production firm Kathha Pictures. "Our attention has been drawn to allegations circulating on social media and in certain publications to the effect that our forthcoming film Gandhari copies another person's concept and uses that person's title."