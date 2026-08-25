Days before its September 3 premiere, Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari has landed in a plagiarism and copyright controversy. The Netflix movie, according to writer Kalyan Bandi, is based on a narrative he wrote and registered in 2019. But the makers have refuted these accusations.
IIT Madras alumnus Kalyan Bandi said he wrote a story titled Gandhari in 2019, according to a report by India Today. According to him, the story revolved around a woman who, while attempting to protect her child from a child-trafficking scheme, transformed into a ferocious, nearly goddess-like figure.
Gandhari Movie Controversy
In 2019, while Monika Shergill was working at Voot and is currently a Vice President at Netflix, Kalyan Bandi said he shared the story with her. He claimed that after initially contacting her on LinkedIn, he shared a two-page description and an eight-page tale with her.
The writer claimed that while the material was acknowledged, he was ultimately informed that the idea did not suit the company's commissioning slate at the time.
So then, Kalyan Bandi kept working on the story after registering it with the Screenwriters Association. In 2023, he contacted Baweja Studios, talking about the project. Additionally, he claimed to have shared the idea with JioHotstar.
Then, in 2025, he was shocked to learn that Gandhari would release on Netflix.
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Gandhari Makers DENY Plagiarism Allegations
Producer and writer Kanika Dhillon has officially denied Kalyan Bandi's charges via the official social media account of her production firm Kathha Pictures. "Our attention has been drawn to allegations circulating on social media and in certain publications to the effect that our forthcoming film Gandhari copies another person's concept and uses that person's title."
The statement further read, "These allegations are false, and we deny them unequivocally. Gandhari is an original work, written and produced by Ms Kanika Dhillon and developed by Kathha Pictures. Its story and screenplay are Ms Dhillon's own work."
(Image: Instagram/kathhapictures)
The producers have also asked the public and media not to accept the accusations as true.
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What Is Gandhari About?
Gandhari is a tale of undying faith, quiet resiliency, and unflinching fortitude set against the evocative background of the fictional town of Joypurra. Bani, a mother whose commitment is put to the test at every turn and forced to face unfathomable obstacles with determination and sacrifice, is at its core.
Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna make up Gandhari's highly regarded ensemble cast in addition to Taapsee Pannu.
(Image: Instagram/@kanika.d)
The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 3.
FAQ
1. When and where to watch Gandhari?
Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gandhari will release on Netflix on September 3, 2026.
2. What is the controversy surrounding Gandhari?
Writer Kalyan Bandi says he created a story titled Gandhari in 2019.