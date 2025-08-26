After Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 could not match the hype, YRF is reconsidering its decision about the Spy Universe plans. The film was expected to earn a massive box office collection, opened decently but struggled to reach the Rs 300 crore mark globally. Now reports claim that the production house has decided to shelve its ambitious plan of doing a standalone film about Jr NTR’s character, Agent Vikram. War 2 has halted the entire process of the movie related to Agent Vikram.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “YRF had ambitious plans to capitalise on the Pan India popularity of Jr NTR and make a spin-off to the character of Agent Vikram. The creative team was already developing a standalone film, but the failure of War 2 has halted the entire process.” Insider also claimed that Aditya Chopra has decided not to go forward with the Agent Vikram film. Reports also suggest that the filmmaker talked about this decision directly to Jr NTR, who agreed with the decision and exited the project.

The source told the portal, “Agent Vikram film is not a feasible move anymore, and Adi has conveyed the same to Jr NTR. The Man of Masses also agreed to Adi’s point of view and has parted ways with the banner on a very healthy note.” The standalone movie is one of the key conditions for Jr NTR signing on to War 2.