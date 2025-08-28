- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kapil Sharma made a light-hearted remark at the strict production style of his previous show on Sony TV. The comedian shared that he shifted to the OTT giant for more creative freedom. Kapil was talking to his guest Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm, when the discussion happened. The show’s director paused and asked the crew to fix the CEO’s clothes. Kapil then joked and said, “Don’t cut for all these things. If something is stuck to the shirt, no one will see it.”
“They (the audience) will be calculating how much money these people have. Don’t take a break for all these things; it is because of these things that I came here from the other channel.” he added. Earlier, Kapil’s show was aired on Colors and Sony TV. The episode also featured guests- Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO of boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (CEO of OYO Rooms), and Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder of Mamaearth).
Also read: Kannada TV Host Anushree Marries Businessman Roshan In A Traditional Ceremony | See Photos
The first show of Kapil Sharma was called Comedy Nights with Kapil, which used to air on Colors from 2013 to 2016. It was later called The Kapil Sharma Show and was aired on Sony TV from 2016 to 2023. In 2024, The Great Indian Kapil Show was streaming on Netflix and the third season is currently on its third season. The show features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh.
Also read: Guru Randhawa's Azul Music Video Sparks Outrage For Allegedly 'Sexualising Minors', Bollywood Stands Split
As per reports, Kapil Sharma charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore, per episode. He is one of the highest-paid comedians in India. As per reports by Sisat, if you add up, Kapil Sharma has a total earning from all three seasons of the Netflix show is Rs 195 crore.