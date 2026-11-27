In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij compared Love Gill with Priyanka Jagga, a former contestant from season 10 in 2016. The argument has thrown a spotlight on one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history.

Why Did Mahhi Vij Compare Love Gill To Priyanka Jagga In Bigg Boss 20? In the recent episode on November 27, Mahhi Vij compared Love Gill with Priyanka Jagga. During the captaincy task, Uditi Singh was asked to name the contestant she did not want to become the next captain.

She chose Love Gill, following which Bigg Boss instructed Love to remain inside a life-size cage for an hour. During the task, Mahhi and Love got into a heated argument. Mahhi took a personal dig at Love, saying, "Priyanka aayi tha na, uski shakal tere se milti hai" (Remember Priyanka? Your face looks like hers). Love, however, appeared unfamiliar with the reference and asked Kanika Mann and Gullu, "Priyanka kaun hai?" The exchange indicated that Mahhi was using Priyanka's controversial reputation as a taunt rather than simply commenting on a physical resemblance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment TV (@entertainment._tv) Who Was Priyanka Jagga In Bigg Boss 10? Priyanka Jagga Muise was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10, which aired in 2016. She had a controversial character because of her frequent confrontations with fellow contestants and her use of abusive language. Two incidents, in particular, became central to the controversy surrounding her departure.

Priyanka had an ugly argument with fellow contestant Lopamudra Raut, during which both exchanged personal and abusive remarks. She also made objectionable comments about Manu Punjabi's mother, who had recently passed away. ALSO READ: 5 Times Allies Turned Into Rivals On Bigg Boss Due To Tasks And Misunderstandings Why Did Salman Khan Ask Priyanka Jagga To Leave Bigg Boss 10? Priyanka's departure from Bigg Boss 10 was not a regular audience-voted eviction. On December 24, 2016, Salman confronted her during Weekend Ka Vaar over her behaviour towards fellow contestants.

In the episode, Salman called her the most aggressive contestant in the house. However, Priyanka responded by saying that she would continue behaving that way. Subsequently, she had a bitter argument with Salman Khan. Salman then asked her to exit, saying, "Don't do this drama with us. This show is not good enough for you... Please leave my home." He followed it with an unusually strong warning to the broadcaster: "If she comes to this show again, and in fact if she comes on (any show on) Colors channel, I will never work with Colors." ALSO READ: From Prince-Yuvika To Monalisa-Vikrant: Bigg Boss Couples Who Got Married In Real Life, Where Are They Now? Did Priyanka Jagga React To Mahhi Vij's Comparison With Love Gill? Priyanka appeared to respond to the Bigg Boss 20 controversy by resharing a fan-made reel on her Instagram Story. The video urged viewers not to compare her with Love, arguing that Priyanka had a strong point of view and played an individual game during her season.

FAQs 1. Why did Mahhi Vij compare Love Gill to Priyanka Jagga? Mahhi made the comparison during an argument with Love in the Bigg Boss 20 captaincy task, referring to Priyanka's controversial reputation from Bigg Boss 10. 2. Was Priyanka Jagga evicted from Bigg Boss 10? No. She was asked to leave by Salman Khan following their confrontation during Weekend Ka Vaar in December 2016. Priyanka later claimed that she had chosen to leave. 3. What did Salman Khan say to Priyanka Jagga? Salman asked her to leave, saying, "This show is not good enough for you... Please leave my home." He also threatened to stop working with Colors if the channel continued associating with her.

