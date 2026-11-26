Love, romance, heartbreak and marriage have always been an important part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. Over the years, several contestants have developed romantic feelings while living together inside the house. While some relationships ended soon after the show, a few couples managed to turn their reality show romance into lifelong partnerships.

From Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s adorable love story in Bigg Boss 9 to Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s wedding inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, the reality show has witnessed several memorable relationship milestones. Bigg Boss Couples Who Got Married In Real Life 1. Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary – Bigg Boss 9 Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have one of the most popular love stories associated with Bigg Boss. The two met during the ninth season in 2015, when Prince developed feelings for Yuvika.

One of the most memorable moments was when Prince made a heart-shaped paratha for Yuvika to express his feelings. Although Yuvika was eliminated from the show before the finale, their connection continued outside the house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula) After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai. They also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and emerged as winners. Prince and Yuvika welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, in October 2024 through IVF. They introduced her to the public in November 2025.

2. Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai – Bigg Boss 9 Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are another popular couple associated with Bigg Boss 9. However, unlike Prince and Yuvika, they were already dating before entering the reality show. They reportedly began their relationship in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) After their stint on the show, Kishwer and Suyyash got married on December 16, 2016, in a ceremony attended by their family and friends. Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed their son, Nirvair, on August 27, 2021.

ALSO READ: 3. Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Rajpoot – Bigg Boss 10 Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot made headlines when they got married inside the Bigg Boss 10 house in January 2017. Monalisa was a contestant on the show, while Vikrant entered as a guest. The couple, who were already in a relationship, exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony. Their haldi, sangeet and wedding celebrations were organised inside the house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) Their wedding became one of the most memorable moments in the history of the reality show. 4. Sara Khan And Ali Merchant – Bigg Boss 4 Sara Khan and Ali Merchant’s relationship became one of the biggest talking points of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two contestants developed a romantic connection during the show, and their relationship eventually led to a wedding inside the house.

However, their marriage did not last long. The couple reportedly separated within two months of their wedding. 5. Rochelle Rao And Keith Sequeira – Bigg Boss 9 Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were among the popular couples of Bigg Boss 9. The two entered the reality show as a couple and their relationship received considerable attention from viewers.

Unlike Prince and Yuvika, Rochelle and Keith were already dating before entering the house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Rao Sequeira (@rochellerao) After their stint on Bigg Boss, the couple took their relationship forward and got married in a private Christian wedding ceremony in March 2018 in Tamil Nadu. They also participated together in Nach Baliye 9. Rochelle and Keith welcomed their daughter, Josephine, in October 2023. They regularly share adorable family moments with their followers.

ALSO READ: What About Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular couples to emerge from Bigg Boss 15. Their friendship developed into a romantic relationship during the 2021 season, and they continued dating after the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) Fondly called ‘TejRan’ by fans, the couple have remained together despite frequent wedding rumours. In 2026, Karan proposed to Tejasswi on the Netflix reality show Desi Bling, and the two got engaged. On November 26, 2026, they also confirmed that their wedding preparations had begun.

FAQs 1. Which Bigg Boss couples got married in real life? Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sara Khan-Ali Merchant and Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira are among the couples associated with the show who went on to marry.

2. Which Bigg Boss couple got married inside the house? Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot got married inside the Bigg Boss 10 house in January 2017. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant also got married during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010.

3. Are Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary still together? Yes. Prince and Yuvika are still married. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ikleen, in 2024.