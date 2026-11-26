As 2026 draws to a close, cinema lovers are in for a treat, with several highly anticipated films gearing up for their theatrical releases. Some of the big releases include Maatrubhumi, King, Eetha and Avengers Doomsday, among others. Here is a complete list of movies hitting big screens this December with their release dates:

King is an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan (making her theatrical debut), Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and others. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Mamta Anand.

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Eetha Eetha is a 2026 Hindi biographical musical drama directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Shraddha Kapoor as celebrated Marathi Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday Final Trailer: Fantastic Four Rescue Steve Rogers As Doctor Doom Threatens The MCU Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a 2026 Hindi war drama, starring Salman Khan. Inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film follows military duty, high-altitude combat, and the emotional toll on soldiers' families.

Avengers Doomsday Avengers: Doomsday is a Marvel Studios superhero film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. It serves as the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a direct setup for Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 The Angry Birds Movie 3 is an upcoming animated comedy film distributed by Paramount Pictures. Directed by John Rice and written by Thurop Van Orman, the sequel follows Red and Silver as they navigate raising their children while trying to save their island and family from a new threat.

With these major releases arriving in December, screen allocation and audience split will shape which titles hold momentum into January.

FAQs

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar (1935–2002) was a celebrated Marathi folk performer known for Tamasha and Lavani, who received presidential honors in 1957 and 1990.

Why was there Eeha title controversy?

Members of Vithabai's family and Maharashtra political leaders urged makers to use "Vithabai" or "Vitha" in the title and raised concerns over rights and portrayal.

Who is directing and writing Avengers Doomsday?

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the movie, with Stephen McFeely returning as a writer.