No, Shah Rukh Khan has not sent a legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan's official legal team, Hirani Associates, publicly dismissed widespread reports claiming that Khan had issued a defamation notice over a viral Instagram reel featuring businessman Anant Ambani and spiritual leader Sadhguru.

LATEST: Embarrassing Moment for Shah Rukh Khan as Anant Ambani told him to Shut up!😭💀 Srk - Says something to Sadhguru Anant - Tu chup Beth, unko bolne de😭 Bro Loves #SalmanKhan and hates srk! https://t.co/fv8wvtVnE6 — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) November 22, 2026

What Sparked Shah Rukh Khan-Anant Ambani Viral Video Controversy?

Earlier this week, a video clip from the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai went viral online. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani were seen interacting alongside Sadhguru.

Influencer Suvigya Sharma shared an Instagram reel implying in his caption that Ambani had told the King actor to remain silent during the exchange. Soon after, several reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had served a legal notice dated November 23, 2026 under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), giving the influencer 48 hours to delete the video and issue a written confirmation.