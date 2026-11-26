No, Shah Rukh Khan has not sent a legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma.
On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan's official legal team, Hirani Associates, publicly dismissed widespread reports claiming that Khan had issued a defamation notice over a viral Instagram reel featuring businessman Anant Ambani and spiritual leader Sadhguru.
LATEST: Embarrassing Moment for Shah Rukh Khan as Anant Ambani told him to Shut up!😭💀 Srk - Says something to Sadhguru Anant - Tu chup Beth, unko bolne de😭 Bro Loves #SalmanKhan and hates srk! https://t.co/fv8wvtVnE6— Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) November 22, 2026
What Sparked Shah Rukh Khan-Anant Ambani Viral Video Controversy?
Earlier this week, a video clip from the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai went viral online. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani were seen interacting alongside Sadhguru.
Influencer Suvigya Sharma shared an Instagram reel implying in his caption that Ambani had told the King actor to remain silent during the exchange. Soon after, several reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had served a legal notice dated November 23, 2026 under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), giving the influencer 48 hours to delete the video and issue a written confirmation.
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Shah Rukh Khan’s Legal Team Rubbishes Fake Notice Claims
Putting an end to the speculation, Hirani Associates released an official clarification on Instagram Stories confirming that the circulating document is fake and was never authorised by the actor.
Their statement read, “A purported ‘legal notice’ dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it.”
Urging publications and online pages to stop spreading unverified claims, the firm added, “We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan.”
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Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Movie King
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the worldwide theatrical release of Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King on December 24, 2026, co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
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FAQs
1. Did Shah Rukh Khan send a legal notice to influencer Suvigya Sharma?
No. Shah Rukh Khan’s authorised legal firm, Hirani Associates, confirmed on 26 November 2026 that the circulating legal notice dated 23 November 2026 is fake and was not issued by him or on his behalf.
2. What was the viral video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani about?
The clip showed Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani speaking with Sadhguru at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai, which an influencer shared with a misleading caption claiming Ambani told Khan to stay quiet.
3. When is Shah Rukh Khan’s next film King releasing?
Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone,King is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 24 December 2026.