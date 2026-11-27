Brazilian model and actor Larissa Bonesi recently opened up about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. During her interview with Bombay Times, she described Shah Rukh Khan as ‘like family’. The model also praised Aryan Khan and his determination to make a name for himself despite being the son of Bollywood’s biggest superstar.

Larissa Bonesi is the rumoured girlfriend of Aryan Khan since 2014, when they were spotted together frequently. However, neither has confirmed their relationship. What Did Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Say About Shah Rukh Khan And His Family? In an interview with Bombay Times, Larissa Bonesi got candid about her relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. "The Khans are like family. When you admire people for what they have achieved in life, have respect for them, and how they are as human beings, you kind of feel that they are family. Their support means a lot. Friendship is everything, and it is something that goes a long way," she said.

Larissa particularly spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan built his name and career. She added, "He is the King. He is a legend, and he is going to be number one forever. There is so much to learn from him.”

“It is not just about being famous or what you have achieved, but also about how you did it. He is someone you look up to,” she expressed. She also took the chance to praise Aryan Khan. After making his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Larissa described him as intelligent and determined. "Sometimes people say, 'But he has everything.' However, he doesn't care about that. He is fighting for what he wants; he is fighting for his future and for the things he believes in. He will get there because he is a very determined guy," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) Who Is Larissa Bonesi? From Brazilian Model To Indian Actor Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model and actor, but she moved to India around 16 years ago. She is based in Mumbai and has worked across the Hindi and Telugu industries. She has also done modelling and advertising projects. She appeared in the 2013 zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das. She was also part of the popular song 'Subah Hone Na De' from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Desi Boyz (2011).

Larissa also appeared in Telugu films, including Thikka (2016), Next Enti? (2018) and Ghaati (2025). She is also associated with the upcoming horror film 1920: Cold Winter, directed by Vikram Bhatt. In the Bombay Times interview, she spoke about the challenges of establishing herself in the Indian entertainment industry as a foreigner. She said entering the industry was difficult initially, but she gradually adapted to the circumstances and found acceptance. ALSO READ: Samay Raina Who? Shah Rukh Khan's Old Koffee With Karan Episodes Are A Masterclass In Comedy Are Aryan Khan And Larissa Bonesi Dating? Dating rumours of Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi started in 2024 when they appeared together at social gatherings and events. In April 2024, The Times of India reported that Larissa's mother, Renata Bonesi, had received a gift from Aryan's clothing brand. The report also mentioned a video in which Aryan and Larissa were spotted at the launch party. Dating speculation escalated in August 2025, when Larissa publicly supported Aryan's directorial debut. Promoting The Ba**ds of Bollywood, she shared it on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Unstoppable, unmatched and truly the world's #1. Proud is an understatement." She also attended the series' premiere in September 2025, where Aryan's parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, and other members of the family were present. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sujeet Andia (@sujeetandia) ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Goes Into Battle Mode During Joota Churai At Friend’s Wedding; Watch Viral Video For now, Larissa's latest interview offers a glimpse into her relationship with the Khan family, but it does not confirm that she is dating Aryan.

FAQs 1. Who is Larissa Bonesi? Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model and actor who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films, including Go Goa Gone, Thikka and Ghaati. 2. Is Larissa Bonesi dating Aryan Khan? Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi have been linked since 2024, but neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. 3. What did Larissa Bonesi say about Shah Rukh Khan? She called him a legend and said he would remain number one forever. She also described the Khan family as being like family to her.

