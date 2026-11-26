Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is fangirling over Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. The latter recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with Akshay Kumar. The duo had a fun banter with KWK host Karan Johar.

Ravi and Akshay's banter, fuelled by Karan Johar's witty prodding, kept viewers entertained. Bebo's fan moment followed Karan's social media post sharing pictures from the episode.

Kareena Kapoor declares herself a ravi kishan fan

"A riot and a half, this episode! Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 7, now streaming only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar," the caption read. Bebo commented on the post, "Ravi Kishan fan bro."