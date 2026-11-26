Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is fangirling over Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. The latter recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with Akshay Kumar. The duo had a fun banter with KWK host Karan Johar.
Ravi and Akshay's banter, fuelled by Karan Johar's witty prodding, kept viewers entertained. Bebo's fan moment followed Karan's social media post sharing pictures from the episode.
Kareena Kapoor declares herself a ravi kishan fan
"A riot and a half, this episode! Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 7, now streaming only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar," the caption read. Bebo commented on the post, "Ravi Kishan fan bro."
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Ravi Kishan once again grabbed attention with his viral hook step, this time teaching it to Akshay Kumar. The signature swag-walk, which has become a social media trend, has featured in several of his public appearances.
Beyond the fun banter, Ravi also opened up about his struggles. He revealed that his father, who wanted him to join the family business or pursue a government job, disapproved of his acting ambitions and once beat him with a leather belt after watching him perform in a Ramleela dressed as a woman.
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The actor recalled that his mother helped him leave home as his father strongly opposed his decision to pursue acting, believing it would bring shame to the family.
Ravi Kishan's Acting Career
Ravi Kishan has built a successful career across Bhojpuri, Hindi and other regional film industries. He is known for films such as Tere Naam, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome to Sajjanpur and Laapataa Ladies.