Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 22: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has been running for four weeks now in the theatres, breaking every record. After 22 days, the mythological epic has collected Rs 992.10 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

The bigger question now is whether the film can cross Rs 1,000 crore in India during its fourth weekend and how close it can get to the worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Ramayana India Box Office Collection Day 22

As per Sacnilk estimates, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India on Day 22. The overall gross collection was approximately Rs 11.50 crore.

The movie also collected Rs 10 crore from the overseas market, taking its Day 22 worldwide gross to Rs 21.50 crore.

With this, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has accumulated Rs 992.10 crore net and Rs 1,185 crore gross in India. Its overseas gross stands at Rs 592 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 1,777 crore.

Among the language versions, Hindi leads with Rs 752.65 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 78.65 crore, Telugu at Rs 57.90 crore, Malayalam at Rs 53.30 crore and Tamil at Rs 49.60 crore.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

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How Has Ramayana Performed In Its First Three Weeks?

Ramayana's collections have declined considerably since its opening week. While the film started with a massive domestic run, its weekly earnings have come down with each passing week.

Here is how its India net collections compare:

Week India Net Collection Week 1 ₹564.60 crore Week 2 ₹299.15 crore Week 3 ₹128.35 crore Total (22 days) ₹992.10 crore

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About Ramayana: Part 1

The film is released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets. It is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, and Yash plays Ravana.