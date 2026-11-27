Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty married Siddharth Dutta on November 26, 2026. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Kolkata with close family and friends. The actress shared glimpses of her wedding on her social media profiles, igniting curiosity about her husband among fans.

Unlike Mimi, Siddharth Dutta is not associated with the entertainment and acting industry. He is a marine engineer who works in the international merchant shipping sector. Here's what is known about his professional background, education and family. Who Is Siddharth Dutta, Mimi Chakraborty's Husband? Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty’s husband is Siddharth Dutta. He is a marine engineer from Kolkata. According to a report by Hindustan Times Bangla, he studied at Calcutta Boys' School before pursuing a career in marine engineering.

He has reportedly been associated with Shell Ship Management Limited, a UK-based shipping company, since March 2008. His work involves handling engineering systems aboard commercial vessels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) Mimi Chakraborty And Siddharth Dutta's Wedding Details Mimi Chakraborty and Siddharth Dutta got married on November 26 at the actress's residence in South Kolkata. The ceremony was attended by family members and a small group of close friends. The actress wore a white-and-gold traditional outfit with emerald jewellery, while Siddharth opted for a white panjabi and pyjama.

According to Anandabazar Patrika, the wedding menu included chhanar kofta, fish fry, fish fingers, fish balls, radhaballabhi, cholar dal, alur dom, fried rice, chicken and mutton. The dessert spread reportedly featured rosogolla, sandesh and ice cream, followed by paan. ALSO READ: Who Was Mithu Mukherjee? All About The Veteran Bengali Actress Who Died At 71 After Cancer Battle Who Is Mimi Chakraborty? A Look At Her Career Mimi Chakraborty is one of the recognised faces of Bengali cinema. Born on February 11, 1989, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, she first gained popularity through television. Her breakthrough came with the Bengali serial Gaaner Oparey, in which she played Pupe. She subsequently made her film debut with Bapi Bari Jaa in 2012 and went on to appear in films such as Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Posto, Dhananjay, Crisscross, Dracula Sir and Raktabeej.

Apart from acting, Mimi also pursued a political career. She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jadavpur as a Trinamool Congress candidate and won. She served as a Member of Parliament until 2024. ALSO READ: Veteran Bengali Filmmaker Raja Sen Dies At 71; Who Was He? While Mimi has remained a familiar public figure through her films and political career, Siddharth has maintained a considerably lower profile. FAQs 1. Who is Mimi Chakraborty's husband? Mimi Chakraborty is married to Siddharth Dutta, a marine engineer. 2. What does Siddharth Dutta do? He reportedly works as a senior marine engineer in the merchant shipping industry. 3. When did Mimi Chakraborty get married? Mimi Chakraborty married Siddharth Dutta on November 26, 2026, in Kolkata.

