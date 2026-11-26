Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films enjoy both a massive fanbase and cult following. From The Avengers to Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine, the franchise has united fans and sparked countless theories and discussions beyond the big screen. Fans suspect Cillian Murphy is playing Doctor Doom With Avengers: Doomsday nearing release, fan excitement is soaring. After dropping a trailer on Wednesday, the makers unveiled a special teaser on Thursday, sparking speculation that Cillian Murphy might play Doctor Doom.

ALSO READ: December 2026 Theatrical Releases: King, Eetha, Avengers Doomsday, Maatrubhumi And More; Complete List Robert Downey Jr. has long been associated with Doctor Doom, with Marvel confirming his casting as Victor von Doom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. He also made an uncredited appearance as the villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), seemingly putting an end to casting speculation.

New teaser for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. In theaters December 18. https://t.co/tJxBj54ozs — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 26, 2026 The latest teaser has sparked speculation about Cillian Murphy playing Doctor Doom. Fans noticed the character's blue-green eyes in a scene where Magneto attempts to remove his mask, fuelling theories that Murphy could be behind it. A social media user wrote on X, "Something is seriously fishy here. RDJ is supposedly playing Doctor Doom, so why is Marvel going to such extreme lengths to hide his face throughout the movie? What are they trying to keep secret? Could Cillian Murphy actually be playing Doom, with RDJ just being a massive misdirection?"

"Or is Marvel secretly planning to bring RDJ back as Iron Man? Because let's be honest, in the MCU, death has never really meant anything. I feel like Marvel is hiding a much bigger twist than we're expecting," the user further added.

Something is seriously fishy here. RDJ is supposedly playing Doctor Doom, so why is Marvel going to such extreme lengths to hide his face throughout the movie? What are they trying to keep secret? Could Cillian Murphy actually be playing Doom, with RDJ just being a massive misdirection? Or is Marvel secretly planning to bring RDJ back as Iron Man? Because let's be honest, in the MCU, death has never really meant anything. I feel like Marvel is hiding a much bigger twist than we're expecting. — Cavill (@cavillrine7) November 26, 2026 Something is seriously fishy here. RDJ is supposedly playing Doctor Doom, so why is Marvel going to such extreme lengths to hide his face throughout the movie? What are they trying to keep secret? Could Cillian Murphy actually be playing Doom, with RDJ just being a massive misdirection? Or is Marvel secretly planning to bring RDJ back as Iron Man? Because let's be honest, in the MCU, death has never really meant anything. I feel like Marvel is hiding a much bigger twist than we're expecting. — Cavill (@cavillrine7) November 26, 2026 Another user commented, "I think the guy playing Doom with mask is not RDJ. It’s some other guy and for marketing and reach purposes they are selling as played by RDJ. May be the scenes w/o mask will be done by him. Only dubbing was for both done by him. NO MORE Twist and it’s my POV." It is pertinent to note that these are only fan theories and not confirmed yet.

About the movie: Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth instalment in the Avengers franchise. Featuring Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal and others, the Marvel film is set to hit theatres on December 17. FAQs What is the runtime and rating of Avengers: Doomsday? The film has a runtime of 165 minutes (2 hours 45 minutes) and is rated PG-13 for superhero action and violence. Are the Fantastic Four and X-Men involved in Avengers: Doomsday? Yes. The Fantastic Four cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, while returning X-Men stars include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer and Channing Tatum. Who is directing and writing Avengers: Doomsday? Anthony and Joe Russo return to direct alongside co-writer Stephen McFeely (with Michael Waldron also credited among writers).