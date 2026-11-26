Despite being surrounded by multiple controversies, comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator globally to cross one million channel members. Samay currently has 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Samay Raina becomes first creator worldwide to cross 1M channel members According to the latest post on Google's India blog, the YouTube team stated, "From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions."

ALSO READ: Who Is Keshav Jha? India's Got Latent Contestant Who Revealed Buying A House After Season 1 The statement read, "Samay's 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren't just watching from the sidelines anymore; they're choosing to show up for their favorite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways." "In June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India bought at least one channel membership on YouTube, driving a 25%+ year-over-year jump in membership revenue for Indian creators," the statement further read. ALSO READ: India's Got Latent Season 2 Finale Review: Internet Thanks Samay Raina, Say 'End Feels Unexpectedly Emotional' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon) A Look at Samay Raina's journey to stardom Samay Raina started his journey around 2017. He performed at local gigs and opened for established comedians in Pune before moving toward Mumbai’s comedy scene. He gained nationwide recognition as the joint winner (alongside Aakash Gupta) of Comicstaan Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video in August 2019. During the 2020 lockdown, Samay Raina turned to YouTube chess streaming, blending humour with games and collaborations with grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, helping popularise online chess in India. In 2014, Raina launched India's Got Latent, which turned out to be a massive hit. However, Season 1 was completely taken down from YouTube after an objectionable remark made by guest panelist Ranveer Allahbadia triggered intense backlash, leading to police complaints. Raina returned to live shows in 2025 with Still Alive and Unfiltered. In 2026, he revived India's Got Latent with celebrity guests, taking his YouTube channel to 12.4 million subscribers and a record 1 million members. FAQs Where is Samay Raina from and what did he study?

He was born in Jammu, spent part of his childhood in Hyderabad, and studied print engineering at PVG's College of Engineering in Pune, where he started doing open mics in 2017. What are Samay Raina's YouTube numbers? His channel, Samay Raina (@SamayRainaOfficial), has roughly 12.4 million subscribers and around 1.5 billion total views as of late 2026. Who are other popular YouTubers in India? Some of the popular names include Carry Minati, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and others.