Pankaj Tripathi has spoken about his new responsibility as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), saying he wants to bring filmmakers' concerns to the table and improve communication between the film industry and the certification body. His comments come at a time when the board's revised guidelines have sparked discussions among filmmakers.

The actor, who joined the reconstituted 18-member CBFC panel in September 2026, says he is still understanding how the board functions. However, he has made his position clear: he intends to represent filmmakers' concerns whenever he attends board meetings. What Pankaj Tripathi Said About His Role In CBFC In an interview with Mid-Day, Pankaj Tripathi explained that the CBFC itself wants to improve its relationship with filmmakers. He said, "I came to know that the CBFC wants to reduce the gap between filmmakers and itself."

He added that the board also wants to understand the people making films and the creative decisions behind their work. Tripathi said he was still learning the functioning of the certification body but would ensure that filmmakers' concerns reached the board whenever he was called for a meeting.

"I will put forward the concerns of filmmakers," he said. (Image Credit: Facebook @Pankaj Tripathi) Why CBFC's New Guidelines Have Become A Talking Point Recently, CBFC's revised certification guidelines have sparked online debate. On October 26, 2026, the board issued an advisory outlining stricter requirements for films submitted for certification. Some of the key changes include: Complete film submission: Filmmakers are expected to submit finished films rather than incomplete versions.

Film titles can change: A registered title will not be treated as final until the film receives certification. The CBFC can seek a change.

Release dates are not a consideration: Announced theatrical release dates will not determine the certification process. Speaking to Hindustan Times, filmmaker Amit Rai questioned why the board did not consult filmmakers before introducing the changes. He pointed out that changing a film's title after it has been promoted could affect its established connection with audiences. Filmmaker Onir also expressed concerns about the process becoming more complicated, particularly for aspects such as subtitles that are often completed later in production. ALSO READ: This 197-Minute Crime Thriller Is Trending At No. 1 On OTT After Its ₹300 Crore Success; Can You Guess? When Did Pankaj Tripathi Join CBFC? Who Are The Other Board Members? The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the reconstitution of the CBFC on September 16, 2026. The new 18-member board was appointed for three years. It is chaired by Shashi Shekhar Vempati. Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, the panel includes several familiar names from the entertainment industry. CBFC members Profession Pankaj Tripathi Actor Preity Zinta Actor Suniel Shetty Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Actor Manoj Joshi Actor Roopali Ganguly Actor Pallavi Joshi Actor and producer Priyadarshan Filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda Filmmaker Abhishek Jain Filmmaker Ricky Kej Musician Hansraj Hans Singer The panel also includes Vinod Anupam, Supriya Yarlagadda, Yatindra Mishra, Nishigandha Wad, Waman Kendre and Ramesh Patange. ALSO READ: Why Mirzapur The Movie Is A Theatrical Win? My Take On Action, Cast And Power-Packed Climax

Pankaj Tripathi's approach to his new CBFC responsibility focuses on communication, representation and a more considered certification process. Whether his involvement translates into meaningful changes for filmmakers remains to be seen. FAQs 1. When did Pankaj Tripathi join the CBFC? Pankaj Tripathi was appointed as one of the 18 members of the reconstituted CBFC on September 16, 2026. 2. What does Pankaj Tripathi want to do as a CBFC member? He wants to bring filmmakers' concerns to board meetings and help reduce the communication gap between filmmakers and the certification body. 3. Who is the current CBFC chairperson? Shashi Shekhar Vempati is the chairperson of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification.