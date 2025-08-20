Pooja Hegde has joined forces with Vijay Thalapathy for his final film, Jana Nayagan. Looking back at the rollercoaster of emotions during the Jana Nayagan shoot, Pooja Hegde admitted that it left her feeling sad, but she also acknowledged the importance of progressing in life.

Looking back on her last shot with Vijay Thalapathy, who is quitting the world of cinema to enter politics full-time, Pooja shared, “I am excited for the film releasing in January,” and added, "It is Vijay sir's last film."

"Honestly, I was just sad. Working with Vijay sir is the most relaxing experience. He is so cool and a totally chill person. I think in his mind, he knows he is a superstar, and he doesn't feel the need to prove that because he is so comfortable with himself. He's the sweetest co-star to work with," she further expressed.