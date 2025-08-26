- By Tapapriya Dutta
Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently attended the trailer launch of his daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan’s upcoming Malayalam starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. At the event, the director was all praise for the lead actor of the film, Naslen K Gafoor. In his praise, Priyadarshan compared Naslen with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. He termed Gafoor as Haasan’s ‘second coming’. The renowned filmmaker considers Naslen as his favourite actor and could see the innocence of the Malayalam actor like Haasan.
At the trailer launch of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Priyadarshan said, “Naslen is a favourite actor of mine. When I used to watch films like Vishnu Vijayam, I noticed the unique charm of Kamal Haasan as an actor. He exuded innocence while also conveying a cheeky confidence. Naslen feels like the second coming of that.”
Notably, Naslen has worked in films like Premalu, Alappuzha Gymkhana, I Am Kathalan, Journey of Love 18+, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Neymar, to name a few. He made his debut with the 2019 movie Thanneer Mathan Dinangal by playing the role of Melvin. Now, Naslen, along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, will be next seen in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film is slated for release in theatres on August 28. The movie also features Nishanth Sagar, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar in key roles. It has been directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Jom Varghese.
The Malayalam movie is about a young woman who discovers abilities while facing personal challenges. When the evil emerges, she has to accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey is a new superhero saga. The film has been written by Dominic Arun and Santhy Balachandran.
On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. Priyadarshan is currently directing the Hindi movie Haiwaan, which is an adaptation of Oppam. He also has Bhoot Bangla and Hera Pheri 3 in his line up.