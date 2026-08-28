Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of one of the most cherished relationships in life—the bond between brothers and sisters. Built on love, trust, care, and lifelong support, this special relationship remains a source of strength through every phase of life. While Bollywood stars often grab headlines for their professional achievements, many of them also share heartwarming bonds with their sisters that fans admire.

This Raksha Bandhan, let’s take a look at some popular Bollywood actors and the beautiful relationships they share with their sisters. Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani Ranveer Singh has often spoken about his close bond with his elder sister, Ritika Bhavnani. The actor frequently credits her for being one of his biggest supporters and cheerleaders. Their affectionate relationship and mutual admiration make them one of Bollywood’s most loved sibling duos.

Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Tiwari Kartik Aaryan shares a strong and fun-filled bond with his sister, Kritika Tiwari. Whether it is social media banter or family celebrations, the siblings are often seen enjoying each other’s company. Kritika has been a constant support system throughout Kartik’s journey to stardom.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon And Nupur Hit Back At Trolls Over Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘Fashion Committee Is In Session’ Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have always shared a close relationship despite pursuing different career paths. Riddhima has often expressed her pride in her younger brother’s achievements, while Ranbir remains deeply connected to his family, making their sibling bond truly special.

Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma Salman Khan is known for being a devoted family man, and his bond with sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma is a reflection of that. The actor is often seen celebrating family occasions with them, and their strong connection continues to be admired by fans.

Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan shares a warm and affectionate relationship with both his sisters, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. While each sibling has carved a unique path, their mutual respect and close family ties have always remained at the heart of their relationship.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are known for their strong sibling bond and playful camaraderie. The two often express their affection for each other publicly, and their relationship reflects the values of love, trust, and unconditional support.

Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and Pashmina Roshan Hrithik Roshan shares a special bond with his sister Sunaina Roshan and cousin-sister Pashmina Roshan. The actor has always stood by his family, and his close relationship with them highlights the importance of love, encouragement, and togetherness. Their bond continues to be a beautiful example of family support.

This Raksha Bandhan, these Bollywood stars remind us that beyond fame and success, the love of family remains invaluable. Their enduring relationships with their sisters serve as a heartwarming reminder that the strongest bonds are built on trust, care, and standing by each other through every chapter of life.

FAQs Q. Which Bollywood actors share a close bond with their sisters?

Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan are among the actors known for their close relationships with their sisters.

Q. Who is Ranveer Singh’s sister?

Ranveer Singh’s elder sister is Ritika Bhavnani. Q. Who is Ranbir Kapoor’s sister?

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewellery designer and entrepreneur.