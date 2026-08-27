Ranabaali Release Date: The makers have announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026, instead of its earlier date of September 11. The announcement has increased interest around the Telugu movie as Ranabaali will now release alongside several other major projects during the festive period.

Ranabaali Gets New Release Date The makers shared a new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and announced the updated theatrical schedule on social media. The poster carried the line, “The darkest chapter of our history opens this October.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANABAALI FILM (@ranabaalifilm) Ranabaali was earlier scheduled to release on September 11. However, the makers have now moved the film to October 16, giving audiences another date to look forward to. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is said to be a period action drama based on a historical setting. The project has been generating buzz because of its scale and the reunion of Vijay and Rashmika.

Ranabaali Box Office Clash With Nayyi Naveli And Prahaar With its new release date, Ranabaali is set to face competition at the box office. The film will clash with Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Naveli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, which is also scheduled to arrive around the Dussehra period.

Ranabaali is also set to release in the same week as Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Om: Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty, according to reports. ALSO READ: Athimanoharam First Look Out: Mohanlal Looks Dashing As A Cop In New Onam Poster; Check Release Date Ranabaali Cast And Crew Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. International actor Arnold Vosloo is also part of the cast. The upcoming movie marks another collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika, who have previously appeared together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their on-screen pairing remains one of the biggest talking points surrounding the new project. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial) Vijay And Rashmika’s Upcoming Projects Rashmika was recently seen in Cocktail 2, while Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom. Vijay also has projects such as Rowdy Janardhana and VDxShouryuv in his upcoming line-up. For now, fans will have to wait until October 16, 2026, to see Vijay and Rashmika return to the big screen together in Ranabaali.

FAQS What is the new release date for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali? Ranabaali is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026, shifting from its previous September 11 release window. Who is directing and producing Ranabaali? The period action drama is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, presented in association with T-Series. Which film will Ranabaali clash with at the box office? Ranabaali will clash with Yami Gautam's Nayyi Naveli during the Dussehra festive period.