Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya emerged ahead of Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 at the domestic box office on Friday, November 27. The two Hindi releases arrived in theatres on the same day, setting up an interesting opening-day contest between Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer and Aditya Datt's action thriller.
According to Sacnilk's latest estimates, Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 1, while Gunmaaster G9 earned Rs 3.65 crore. Although the difference is not particularly large, Ayushmann's film managed to secure the opening-day advantage.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9: Day 1 Box Office Comparison
Source: Sacnilk
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Box Office Details
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Yeh Prem Mol Liya
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Gunmaaster G9
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Day 1 India Net
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₹4.00 Cr
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₹3.65 Cr
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Day 1 India Gross
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₹4.70 Cr
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₹4.30 Cr
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Number of Shows
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7,251
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7,740
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Overall Occupancy
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11%
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12%
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Release Date
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November 27
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November 27
Prem Mol Liya Perform Box Office Collection Day 1
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Swanand Kirkire, among others.
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The romantic family drama collected Rs 4 crore net and Rs 4.70 crore gross in India on its first day, according to Sacnilk. The film had 7,251 shows across the country, with an overall occupancy of 11 per cent.
Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection Day 1
Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 opened with Rs 3.65 crore net and Rs 4.30 crore gross in India. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur.
The film recorded 12 per cent overall occupancy across 7,740 shows, marginally higher than Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Despite having more shows and better occupancy, it could not overtake its theatrical rival in terms of opening-day earnings.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki. The romantic family drama follows Prem, a struggling musician who falls in love with Purva and proposes an unconventional living arrangement to accommodate her family responsibilities.
The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire.
ALSO READ: Is Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya A Copy Of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?
About Gunmaaster G9
Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi as Eshwar Kumar, a former gangster who has turned into a dairy farmer. His peaceful life with his wife, Aarti (Genelia Deshmukh), and daughter, Jiya, is disrupted when he is forced to infiltrate a dangerous criminal gang led by Desu Rathi (Aparshakti Khurana).
The film also features Manish Chaudhari and Abhishek Singh.
ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi Removes Genelia's Earrings With His Lips On Indian Idol; Why Viral Clip Is Sparking Debate?
FAQs
1. What is Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 1 box office collection?
Yeh Prem Mol Liya earned Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 1, as per Sacnilk estimates.
2. What is Gunmaaster G9 Day 1 box office collection?
Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India on its opening day.
3. Who stars in Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher and Swanand Kirkire.
4. Who stars in Gunmaaster G9?
The action thriller features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur.