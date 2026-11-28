Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Swanand Kirkire, among others.

The romantic family drama collected Rs 4 crore net and Rs 4.70 crore gross in India on its first day, according to Sacnilk. The film had 7,251 shows across the country, with an overall occupancy of 11 per cent.

Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection Day 1

Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 opened with Rs 3.65 crore net and Rs 4.30 crore gross in India. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Avneet Kaur.

The film recorded 12 per cent overall occupancy across 7,740 shows, marginally higher than Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Despite having more shows and better occupancy, it could not overtake its theatrical rival in terms of opening-day earnings.