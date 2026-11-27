She further added, "Laxman Utekar (director) decided to shoot in reverse order, starting with the second half and the climax song first. That meant preparing Shraddha after she had gained roughly 10 to 12 kilos for that stage of the character."

Speaking about the preparations, Vaibhavi said that Shraddha had gained around 10 to 12 kilos for her character in Eetha.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Shraddha Kapoor’s weight gain for Eetha made rehearsals tougher and affected her stamina while portraying Lavani legend Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

"Extra weight increases strain on the knees, calves and stamina during fast transitions, so we pushed through grueling rehearsals and conditioning, taking it hour by hour," said Merchant.

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Shraddha Kapoor suffered injury during Eetha shoot Shraddha Kapoor suffered injury while shooting for Eetha climax song. Vaibhavi Merchant revealed, "It rattled everyone’s morale, but after a six-week to two-month break and strict physiotherapy, we returned with renewed focus and built mandatory warm-up, cool-down and physio protocols around every subsequent Lavani." At the Pune song launch, director Laxman Utekar praised Shraddha’s dedication, revealing she rehearsed for 25 days wearing 8 kg ghungroos.

He said, "Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form."

"The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot," he further added. About Eetha: Rooted in Maharashtra’s Tamasha and Lavani traditions, Eetha draws inspiration from Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s life. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others, the film hits theatres on December 4.

FAQs

Why has Eetha been in the news?

Some members of Vithabai's family and the Maharashtra unit of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department raised objections to the title Eetha, urging makers to use Vitha or Vithabai so her public legacy and full name remain clear to audiences.